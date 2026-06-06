Cocktail 2 budget and cast fees: Is Shahid Kapoor earning double of Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna?
Cocktail 2 budget, cast fee revealed: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon or Rashmika Mandanna - who is earning more? Let's find out.
Cocktail 2 budget and cast fees
Cocktail 2 budget and cast fees: In this feature today, let's breakdown the massive salaries of the cast of the 'most-expensive' Bollywood rom-com Cocktail 2 which is slated to hit the screens on June 19, 2026. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the original as well, back in 2012 - after a gap of 14 long years. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon or Rashmika Mandanna - who is earning more? Let's find out.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Cocktail 2 budget
Cocktail 2 budget
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Cocktail 2 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore - making it one of the most expensive romantic comedies ever made in Bollywood. The report suggests that Rs 95 crore was spent on production, while Rs 35 crore marked for the main cast's fee and another Rs 20 crore for movie promotions.
Not just this, interestingly, Cocktail 2 has already recovered nearly half of its cost (nearly Rs 75 crore)through non-theatrical deals and pre-release business, weeks ahead of its theatrical release. The film has been shot over 70 days in multiple international locations.
Shahid Kapoor's Fee
Shahid Kapoor's Fee
According to a report in Asianet, Shahid Kapoor is earning Rs 35 crore for playing the lead in Cocktail 2 - taking home the highest paycheck.
Rashmika Mandanna's fee
Rashmika Mandanna's fee
The audience is excited to watch Rashmika in her most bold and uber chic avatar in a mainstream Bollywood movie. She has also charged around Rs 15 crore for the part.
Kriti Sanon's salary
Kriti Sanon's salary
The leggy lass who is playing Aly in the movie took home around Rs 15 crore. She has transformed herself for the part flaunting her toned body.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Cocktail 2 marks second collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Earlier, they starred together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The movie was directed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts.
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