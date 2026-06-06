Cocktail 2 budget and cast fees: Is Shahid Kapoor earning double of Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna?

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Cocktail 2 budget

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Cocktail 2 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore - making it one of the most expensive romantic comedies ever made in Bollywood. The report suggests that Rs 95 crore was spent on production, while Rs 35 crore marked for the main cast's fee and another Rs 20 crore for movie promotions.

Not just this, interestingly, Cocktail 2 has already recovered nearly half of its cost (nearly Rs 75 crore)through non-theatrical deals and pre-release business, weeks ahead of its theatrical release. The film has been shot over 70 days in multiple international locations.