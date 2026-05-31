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NewsPhotosCocktail 2 cast fees revealed: Who is the highest-paid star among Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna?
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Cocktail 2 cast fees revealed: Who is the highest-paid star among Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna?

The much-awaited sequel Cocktail 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 19. Amid the massive buzz surrounding the film, here's a look at how much the lead cast is reportedly taking home.
Updated:May 31, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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Cocktail 2 Cast

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Cocktail 2 Cast

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

 

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Shahid Kapoor's Fees

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Shahid Kapoor's Fees

According to media reports, Shahid Kapoor, the senior-most star among the lead trio, is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 35 crore for the film.

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Kriti Sanon's Fees

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Kriti Sanon's Fees

Kriti Sanon, who is reportedly playing the character Ally, is said to be taking home a pay cheque of Rs 15 crore.

 

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Rashmika Mandanna's Fees

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Rashmika Mandanna's Fees

Rashmika Mandanna has also reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for her role in the film.

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About Cocktail 2

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About Cocktail 2

According to a viral synopsis, Cocktail 2 offers "a modern take on love, friendship, and emotional entanglements." The sequel builds on the original film's exploration of relationships in a vibrant contemporary setting, following a new set of characters as they navigate romance, conflict, and the complexities of human connections.

 

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Cocktail 2 Release Date

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Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania. The filmmaker made his OTT debut with Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and later directed Murder Mubarak in 2024. The film has been written by Luv Ranjan and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.

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