‘Cocktail 2’: Plot, cast and fees Revealed — Is the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer based on a lesbian love story? Who’s the highest-paid?
Cocktail 2 First Look
The makers of the much-anticipated sequel to Cocktail have finally dropped its first look. The first posters of the rom-com were unveiled on social media.
Teaser Along With Dhurandhar 2
The makers confirmed that the first look teaser will be screened along with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s paid preview shows across the country on March 18.
What Is Cocktail 2’s Plot?
Several social media posts suggest that a leaked synopsis reveals Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna play a couple. However, Kriti Sanon’s character is also reportedly in love with Rashmika. According to the circulating plot, Kriti cannot bear seeing Rashmika with Shahid. The story is said to reveal towards the end that Kriti’s character is a lesbian who loves Rashmika, and Rashmika ultimately chooses her over Shahid.
However, this synopsis remains unverified.
Cocktail 2 Release Date and Clash
Cocktail 2 will hit theatres on June 19. The film arrives in cinemas 15 days after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and a week after Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, as well as Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Who Is the Highest-Paid?
As per a report by Times Now, Shahid Kapoor is the highest-paid actor in the film and is reportedly charging Rs 35 crore. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be charging Rs 15 crore each.
Cocktail 2 Shoot Locations
Cocktail 2 has been shot across four different locations. A major schedule took place in Sicily, Italy, where several pictures and videos from the sets went viral online. The film commenced shooting in Italy in 2025.
In India, the crew filmed major portions in Delhi and nearby North Indian locations such as Chhatarpur, Gurugram’s Sector 58 Mall, and South Delhi.
Cocktail 2 Director and Writer
Cocktail 2 is helmed by Homi Adajania. He made his OTT debut with Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, followed by 2024’s Murder Mubarak. His wife, Anaita Shroff Adajania, has worked as a costume designer and stylist.
The film is written by Luv Ranjan.
(All Images: X/ IANS)
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