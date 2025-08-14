Coolie Full Cast Fee: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna To Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Staggering Salaries In Crores - Report
Coolie Full Cast Fee: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil thriller is being touted as megastar Rajinikanth's big release this year after Jailer (2023). With an ensemble star cast and powerful dialogue - as is evident from the trailer - expectations are sky high from this Pan-India outing. The buzz is strong and therefore all eyes are set on the big release today. Meanwhile, let's check out the Coolie full cast fees reveal which has been doing the rounds on social media based on several online reports.
Rajinikanth's Fee For Coolie
According to a report by Deccan Herald, the megastar received a massive Rs 200 crore paycheck for Coolie. Reportedly, the makers decided to revise his fee of Rs 150 crore following the record-breaking pre-sales of the Tamil film.
Upendraa's Fee In Coolie
Kannada star Upendraa will be seen as Kaleesha in Coolie. He has allegedly charged Rs 5 crore.
Sathyaraj's Coolie Fee
Baahubali's Kattapa aka Sathyaraj, plays Rajasekhar in Coolie, and is reported to have received a remuneration of Rs 5 crore, states NDTV report.
Nagarjuna's Coolie Salary
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna will be seen as an antagonist for the first time in Rajinikanth's Coolie. For his role as Simon, Nagarjuna has reportedly been paid Rs 10 crore, as per the report.
Lokesh Kangaraj's Fee For Coolie
The director has earned around Rs 50 crore, as per NDTV. Also, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who also the richest Indian musician as of 2024, has received Rs 15 crore, reportedly.
Aamir Khan's Staggering Fee For Coolie
Earlier it was being reported that Aamir Khan drew a cheque for Rs 20 crore for his cameo in the movie but later it called a rumour. According to News18, Mr Perfectionist did not charge any amount for this film and did 'Coolie' out of sheer love and respect for Rajinikanth.
Shruti Haasan's Fee In Coolie
Shruti Haasan, plays Preethi in Coolie and has reportedly got Rs 4 crore for her performance.
About Coolie The Film
Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town. It released on August 14, 2025.
