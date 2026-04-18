Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3038645https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/countries-with-highest-netflix-usage-in-2026-from-japan-to-us-here-s-where-india-ranks-among-top-10-3038645
NewsPhotosCountries with highest Netflix usage in 2026: From Japan to US, here’s where India ranks among top 10
photoDetails

Countries with highest Netflix usage in 2026: From Japan to US, here’s where India ranks among top 10

Netflix continues to expand its streaming library, introducing new films and series every month to cater to audiences across diverse genres and languages. In 2026, its global subscriber base still varies widely by country, with certain nations leading in overall usage. Here’s a closer look at the countries with the highest Netflix usage worldwide and where India stands in comparison.

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Follow Us

United States

1/9
United States

As per the same report, the United States leads by a huge margin with 81.44 million subscribers, remaining Netflix’s largest market. That’s more than four times the number in any other country, highlighting how crucial the U.S. continues to be for Netflix’s overall dominance and revenue.

Follow Us

United Kingdom

2/9
United Kingdom

As per the same report, the United Kingdom has around 18.40 million subscribers, making it number 2. The country’s mature streaming market and high demand for premium content contribute to its high ranking.

 

Follow Us

Brazil

3/9
Brazil

As per the same report, Brazil has about 16.59 million subscribers, placing it at number 4. As one of Netflix’s largest markets in Latin America, the country continues to see strong engagement and content investment.

 

Follow Us

Mexico

4/9
Mexico

As per the same report, Mexico has roughly 13.87 million subscribers, ranking at number 5. Its popularity is driven by localised content and a strong appetite for both Spanish-language and international shows.

 

Follow Us

France

5/9
France

As per the same report, France reaches around 13.57 million subscribers, standing at number 6. The platform benefits from a mix of French-language content and global hits, helping maintain consistent growth.

 

Follow Us

India

6/9
India

As per the same report, India has an estimated 12.37 million subscribers, placing it at number 7. Despite its massive population, growth is still evolving due to pricing sensitivity and strong competition from regional platforms.

 

Follow Us

Canada

7/9
Canada

As per the same report, Canada also has about 9.05 million Netflix subscribers, securing the number 8 position. High internet penetration and strong demand for streaming services contribute to its stable subscriber base.

 

Follow Us

Japan

8/9
Japan

As per the same report, Japan records approximately 9.05 million subscribers, ranking at number 9 globally. With a mix of anime, local productions, and international content, Netflix continues to expand its reach in the Japanese market.

 

Follow Us

South Korea

9/9
South Korea

As per a report by Demand Sage, South Korea has around 8.36 million Netflix subscribers, placing it at number 10. The country’s strong entertainment industry and global popularity of Korean dramas continue to support steady growth on the platform.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

Follow Us
countries with highest Netflix usageNetflixNetflix top 10netflix moviesNetflix users in India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
CSK
CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed OUT; Mukesh Choudhary IN; Will MS Dhoni Play?
camera icon7
title
first train in india
Rare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride
camera icon15
title
Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day as per your zodiac sign
camera icon5
title
Auto news
BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, documents, and how to apply - Check for road tax discount! Big benefits, but not for everyone
camera icon7
title
Alia Bhatt
Who is Shaheen Bhatt? Alia Bhatt's sister gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra