Countries with highest Netflix usage in 2026: From Japan to US, here’s where India ranks among top 10
Netflix continues to expand its streaming library, introducing new films and series every month to cater to audiences across diverse genres and languages. In 2026, its global subscriber base still varies widely by country, with certain nations leading in overall usage. Here’s a closer look at the countries with the highest Netflix usage worldwide and where India stands in comparison.
United States
As per the same report, the United States leads by a huge margin with 81.44 million subscribers, remaining Netflix’s largest market. That’s more than four times the number in any other country, highlighting how crucial the U.S. continues to be for Netflix’s overall dominance and revenue.
United Kingdom
As per the same report, the United Kingdom has around 18.40 million subscribers, making it number 2. The country’s mature streaming market and high demand for premium content contribute to its high ranking.
Brazil
As per the same report, Brazil has about 16.59 million subscribers, placing it at number 4. As one of Netflix’s largest markets in Latin America, the country continues to see strong engagement and content investment.
Mexico
As per the same report, Mexico has roughly 13.87 million subscribers, ranking at number 5. Its popularity is driven by localised content and a strong appetite for both Spanish-language and international shows.
France
As per the same report, France reaches around 13.57 million subscribers, standing at number 6. The platform benefits from a mix of French-language content and global hits, helping maintain consistent growth.
India
As per the same report, India has an estimated 12.37 million subscribers, placing it at number 7. Despite its massive population, growth is still evolving due to pricing sensitivity and strong competition from regional platforms.
Canada
As per the same report, Canada also has about 9.05 million Netflix subscribers, securing the number 8 position. High internet penetration and strong demand for streaming services contribute to its stable subscriber base.
Japan
As per the same report, Japan records approximately 9.05 million subscribers, ranking at number 9 globally. With a mix of anime, local productions, and international content, Netflix continues to expand its reach in the Japanese market.
South Korea
As per a report by Demand Sage, South Korea has around 8.36 million Netflix subscribers, placing it at number 10. The country’s strong entertainment industry and global popularity of Korean dramas continue to support steady growth on the platform.
(All Images: IMDb)
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