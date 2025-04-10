From AB de Villiers To Mitchell Starc: Top 10 Players Who Have Represented Both RCB and DC - Check In Pics
Over the years, several iconic IPL names have played for both Bangalore and Delhi, adding extra spice to their clashes and building a fascinating chapter in this evolving rivalry. Let’s look at the players who played for both franchises.
AB de Villiers
The legendary South African began his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. He became a cornerstone of RCB’s batting lineup and played until his retirement in 2021, earning a reputation as one of the league’s greatest entertainers.
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. In 2014, he moved to Delhi Daredevils, continuing to develop as a dynamic top-order batsman.
Kevin Pietersen
The explosive English batter represented RCB during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He later joined Delhi Daredevils, playing from 2012 to 2014, even captaining the side during his stint.
Glenn Maxwell
The Australian all-rounder was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in 2012 and 2018. He later joined RCB in 2021 and remained a key figure in their lineup through the 2024 season.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh played for RCB in 2014 and was signed by Delhi Daredevils for the 2015 season. Although his time with both franchises was brief, his presence added experience and flair.
Mitchell Starc
The Australian pace spearhead played for RCB during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. After a long hiatus, he returned to the IPL in 2025, now representing Delhi Capitals.
Faf du Plessis
The former South African skipper played for RCB from 2022 to 2024, leading the team as captain. In IPL 2025, he switched to Delhi Capitals, opening the innings with aggressive intent.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul was part of the RCB squad in 2013 and 2016, showcasing his potential as a top-order batter. In IPL 2025, he is donning the Delhi Capitals jersey, adding experience and finesse to their batting order.
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2008. He later joined RCB, playing in 2015 and again from 2022 to 2024, serving as a dependable finisher and mentor to younger players.
