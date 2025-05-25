Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2906243https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/crunchyroll-anime-awards-2025-must-watch-nominated-anime-you-shouldn-t-miss-2906243
NewsPhotosCrunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Must-Watch Nominated Anime You Shouldn’t Miss
photoDetails

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Must-Watch Nominated Anime You Shouldn’t Miss

The 9th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place today in Tokyo and were streamed globally on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.
Updated:May 25, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Anime Award 2025

1/7
Anime Award 2025

From supernatural showdowns to heart-wrenching dramas, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 spotlighted some of the most diverse and compelling stories in anime today. These nominees aren't just critically acclaimed—they're essential watches for every anime fan this year.

Follow Us

Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle

2/7
Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle

Nominated for Anime Film of the Year, this sports film continues the story of Haikyuu!!, with Karasuno High finally facing their longtime rivals Nekoma in a dramatic volleyball showdown. Perfect for both longtime fans and newcomers who love high-stakes sports anime.

 

Follow Us

Dan Da Dan

3/7
Dan Da Dan

A supernatural rollercoaster, Dan Da Dan earned multiple nominations including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and won for Best Character Design and Best Anime Song. The anime follows two high schoolers—one who believes in ghosts, the other in aliens—as they stumble into terrifying paranormal events and unlock strange new powers.

 

Follow Us

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

4/7
Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Another major contender, Demon Slayer took home Best Animation and Best Continuing Series and nominations in Best Character Design, Best Director and various other categories. The Hashira Training Arc dives into intense character development and preparation for the ultimate battle against Muzan. Visually stunning and emotionally rich, this is a must-watch continuation of the beloved series.

 

 

Follow Us

Oshi no Ko (Season 2)

5/7
Oshi no Ko (Season 2)

This dark drama about fame and rebirth earned multiple nominations including Best Drama, Best Opening Sequence, and more. Known for its powerful narrative and shocking twists, Oshi no Ko offers a raw look at the price of stardom.

 

Follow Us

Solo Leveling

6/7
Solo Leveling

And Ofcourse, The biggest winner this year, Solo Leveling walked away with major awards including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and Best Score. Based on the hit Korean webtoon, the story follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter, who gains a mysterious ability to level up in power after surviving a deadly dungeon.

Follow Us

Image Credits

7/7
Image Credits

(All Images: Youtube Still)

Follow Us
Anime Awards 2025Anime AwardsAnime Awards 2025 WinnerCrunchyroll Anime Awards 2025Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 WinnersHaikyuuHaikyuu Dumpster Battleattack on titansolo levelingOshi no koDan Da DanDemon Slayer Hashira Training ArcMust Watch Animemust watch anime 2025AnimeAnime to Watchentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Wealthiest cities
10 Wealthiest Cities In The World: Dubai, Bangkok Absent From The List; India's THIS City Ranks...Among Wealthy Nations
camera icon10
title
8 traits of insaan
8 Traits Of People Who Is A Yes Man, People Pleaser And Good At Playing MIND GAMES
camera icon13
title
Shani Jayanti 2025
Shani Jayanti 2025: Do's And Don'ts Based On Your Zodiac
camera icon10
title
Roman Reigns birthday
Happy Birthday, Roman Reigns: A Legendary Career In 10 Iconic Records - In Pics
camera icon7
title
guess the actress
Meet The 46-Year-Old Actress-Singer Whose Great-Grandfather Was Prime Minister; Kept First Marriage Secret, Divorced, Now Married To…, Her Name Is…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK