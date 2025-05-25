Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Must-Watch Nominated Anime You Shouldn’t Miss
From supernatural showdowns to heart-wrenching dramas, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 spotlighted some of the most diverse and compelling stories in anime today. These nominees aren't just critically acclaimed—they're essential watches for every anime fan this year.
Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle
Nominated for Anime Film of the Year, this sports film continues the story of Haikyuu!!, with Karasuno High finally facing their longtime rivals Nekoma in a dramatic volleyball showdown. Perfect for both longtime fans and newcomers who love high-stakes sports anime.
Dan Da Dan
A supernatural rollercoaster, Dan Da Dan earned multiple nominations including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and won for Best Character Design and Best Anime Song. The anime follows two high schoolers—one who believes in ghosts, the other in aliens—as they stumble into terrifying paranormal events and unlock strange new powers.
Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
Another major contender, Demon Slayer took home Best Animation and Best Continuing Series and nominations in Best Character Design, Best Director and various other categories. The Hashira Training Arc dives into intense character development and preparation for the ultimate battle against Muzan. Visually stunning and emotionally rich, this is a must-watch continuation of the beloved series.
Oshi no Ko (Season 2)
This dark drama about fame and rebirth earned multiple nominations including Best Drama, Best Opening Sequence, and more. Known for its powerful narrative and shocking twists, Oshi no Ko offers a raw look at the price of stardom.
Solo Leveling
And Ofcourse, The biggest winner this year, Solo Leveling walked away with major awards including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and Best Score. Based on the hit Korean webtoon, the story follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter, who gains a mysterious ability to level up in power after surviving a deadly dungeon.
