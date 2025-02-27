Advertisement
Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari To Uorfi Javed: Top 5 Celebrities In Breathtaking Royal Ensembles - In Pics
photoDetails

Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari To Uorfi Javed: Top 5 Celebrities In Breathtaking Royal Ensembles - In Pics

 Aditi Rao Hydari to Uorfi Javed, take a look at these divas wearing regal outfits
Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Top 5 Celebrities In Breathtaking Royal Ensembles

1/6
Top 5 Celebrities In Breathtaking Royal Ensembles

Our Bollywood divas never shy away from turning heads with their sartorial choices - be it Western dresses or traditional ethnic - the daring fashion statements never go out of style. Many celebs have taken over the regal fashion with aplomb. Here's looking at celebrities who redefined royal attire like desi princesses:

Uorfi Javed

2/6
Uorfi Javed

Known for setting out-of-the-box trends, Uorfi Javed redefined allure and royal glamour in a heavily jewelled lehenga set. She took inspiration from the classic film 'Padmavat', stunned in outfits laded with embellishments, and detailed work, paired with heavy jewellery and accessories. She showcased shades of fashion and style by taking fashion inspo from Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati and did not fail to shine with elegance and royal grandeur.

Sonam Kapoor

3/6
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor brings minimal royalty to the stage in a red lehenga with a striking patterned back. While she opts for a subtle ensemble, she brings a layer of regality with eye-catching earrings, hand-piece, a mini handbag, and broad anklets.

Kareena Kapoor

4/6
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor brings the royal look to the forefront by donning a floral blue piece featuring detailed patterns and embellishments. Kareena, known for creating fashion moments with her jewellery, does it again by pairing the ensemble with statement earrings.

Deepika Padukone

5/6
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone channels her inner Rani in a pink and yellow embellished lehenga featuring golden work. She layers it with a royal jewellery set, including a minimalist nath, matha patti, and layered necklace - oozing royal glamour to the fullest. 

Aditi Rao Hydari

6/6
Aditi Rao Hydari

Known for redefining royalty, Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a bright red lehenga devoid of embellishments all over, however, the broad detailed border at the bottom adds depth to the grandeur of the piece. Though she keeps the overall look subtle, the royal jewellery set elevates the outfit's appeal.

