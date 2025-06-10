Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Exuding Sass In Hot Bikinis And Mushy Monokinis
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: B-town actresses to revamp your bikini collection, and throw in some monokinis, two-piece bikinis, and vibrant pieces.
Bollywood Actresses Exuding Sass In Hot Bikinis
Bollywood Actresses Exuding Sass In Hot Bikinis: It's monsoon time and what better that now to get hold of some beachy bikini and monokini wear. Today, let's go through this compilation of 7 Bollywood actresses wearing sassy two-piece set and vibrant monokinis. Take inspiration from our very own sensational beauties by the beach.
Sharvari
Keeping the print game strong is Sharvari! Looking chic and classy in a printed two-piece bikini, Sharvari topped her look with a minimally stacked neckpiece, bracelet, and tinted shades.
Pragya Jaiswal
Take cues from Pragya Jaiswal to keep it chic and modest in a white monokini with a metallic chain in the middle. Layer it up with a white shrug and accessorize the look with contemporary golden jewellery.
Kiara Advani
Delicate and sexy! Kiara Advani shows how to rock a metallic neon bikini piece with a knotted effect. Let your hair stay in its wavy element and elevate your look with bright red lips!
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon kept it playful in a bright blue two-piece bikini with wrapped-around patterns below the bust and at the waistline. Stay free from jewellery or any added drama, and let your hotness speak volumes!
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor shows how to keep it vibrant in a neon yellow bikini with an elegant back strap. Simple and chic are the needs of the bikini season!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone shows how to raise the temperature in a shiny golden monokini with a deep neck and deep side cuts. Pair the look with some chunky earrings and a stack of bracelets.
Alia Bhatt In Bikini
Add a pop of colour the Alia Bhatt way! The Jigra actress shows how to bring a playful vibe with a colour-blocked two-piece bikini. Keep it minimalist with jewellery pieces, and add a bit of sass with metal shades.
Trending Photos