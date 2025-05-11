Deepika Padukone To Yami Gautam: Bollywood Stars Who Worked Through Pregnancy - Check In Pics
Mother's Day
From Deepika Padukone shooting Singham Again to Farah Khan handling post-production for Om Shanti Om, these stars have redefined resilience. Their commitment is a powerful reminder that motherhood and a thriving film career can go hand in hand.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam revealed to Showsha that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant during the trailer launch of Article 370. Despite her pregnancy, she continued filming, as most of the action sequences and rigorous training had been completed beforehand.
Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone was expecting during the shooting of Singham Again. The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 8, showing Deepika’s dedication to her work even during pregnancy.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer revealed that the actor performed action scenes during her pregnancy with Raha while filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan was also pregnant during the making of a film, and most of her scenes were shot carefully to avoid showing her profile. The film, a hilarious comedy, is a remake of the popular Bengali movie Chhadmabeshi, which starred Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia was eight months pregnant while filming A Thursday, in which she portrayed a pregnant cop working to save hostages. Despite her advanced pregnancy, she continued shooting and brought authenticity to the role.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla was pregnant with her second child while shooting Jhankaar Beats. Despite her pregnancy, she continued working on the film, showcasing her professionalism and dedication to her craft.
Farah Khan
Farah Khan was pregnant with triplets during the post-production of Om Shanti Om. Despite completing the shoot, she worked long hours editing, attending meetings, and promoting the film while managing her pregnancy.
Motherhood Strength
(Image: Youtube Trailer Still/X)
