Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899721https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/deepika-padukone-to-yami-gautam-bollywood-stars-who-worked-through-pregnancy-check-in-pics-2899721
NewsPhotosDeepika Padukone To Yami Gautam: Bollywood Stars Who Worked Through Pregnancy - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Deepika Padukone To Yami Gautam: Bollywood Stars Who Worked Through Pregnancy - Check In Pics

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the strength and dedication of Bollywood actors who continued working on films during pregnancy. 
Updated:May 11, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Mother's Day

1/9
Mother's Day

From Deepika Padukone shooting Singham Again to Farah Khan handling post-production for Om Shanti Om, these stars have redefined resilience. Their commitment is a powerful reminder that motherhood and a thriving film career can go hand in hand.

Follow Us

Yami Gautam

2/9
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam revealed to Showsha that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant during the trailer launch of Article 370. Despite her pregnancy, she continued filming, as most of the action sequences and rigorous training had been completed beforehand.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone

3/9
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone was expecting during the shooting of Singham Again. The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 8, showing Deepika’s dedication to her work even during pregnancy.

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt

4/9
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer revealed that the actor performed action scenes during her pregnancy with Raha while filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

Follow Us

Jaya Bachchan

5/9
Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was also pregnant during the making of a film, and most of her scenes were shot carefully to avoid showing her profile. The film, a hilarious comedy, is a remake of the popular Bengali movie Chhadmabeshi, which starred Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee.

Follow Us

Neha Dhupia

6/9
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was eight months pregnant while filming A Thursday, in which she portrayed a pregnant cop working to save hostages. Despite her advanced pregnancy, she continued shooting and brought authenticity to the role.

Follow Us

Juhi Chawla

7/9
Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was pregnant with her second child while shooting Jhankaar Beats. Despite her pregnancy, she continued working on the film, showcasing her professionalism and dedication to her craft.

Follow Us

Farah Khan

8/9
Farah Khan

Farah Khan was pregnant with triplets during the post-production of Om Shanti Om. Despite completing the shoot, she worked long hours editing, attending meetings, and promoting the film while managing her pregnancy.

Follow Us

Motherhood Strength

9/9
Motherhood Strength

(Image: Youtube Trailer Still/X)

Follow Us
Mother's Day 2025Mother's DayHappy Mother's Day 2025Happy Mother's DayAlia BhattAlia Bhatt pregnantDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone pregnantYami GautamYami Gautam PregnantRanveer SinghJaya BachchanJaya Bachchan PregnantJaya Bachchan ChildrenAmitabh BachchanNeha Dhupianeha dhupia pregnantNeha Dhupia childrenA ThursdayJuhi ChawlaJuhi Chawla PregnantFarah KhanFarah Khan PregnantFarah Khan childrenAlia bhatt babyAlia Bhatt RahaRaha BhattRanbir KapoorCelebs PregnantBollywood Celebs who worked while pregnant
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Overseas Players For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Abdul Qadeer Khan
THIS Indian- Origin Scientist Became 'Father Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb' — All You Need To Know About Him
camera icon7
title
Mother's Day
Mother’s Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone To Radhika Apte, Bollywood’s New Moms Celebrate For The First Time
camera icon10
title
Team India Test squad
Why Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Have Emerged As Front-Runners For India Test Captaincy, Vice-Captaincy Role? All You Need To Know
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For May 12- 18: Stress May Cause Fatigue Or Skin Sensitivity, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK