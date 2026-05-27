Desi Bling cast & their jaw-dropping net worth: Meet the Richie rich Indians of Dubai - Satish Sanpal- Tabinda to Rizwan Sajan & Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
Desi Bling cast & their jaw-dropping net worth: This time in 'Desi Bling', the audience will get to know some rich Indians living a suave life in Dubai.
Desi Bling cast & their jaw-dropping net worth
Desi Bling cast & their jaw-dropping net worth: For the love of reality shows, if you are a sucker for such series on digital platforms - you possibly can't miss Desi Bling on Netflix. The streaming giant's new reality show is a spin-off of the famous show 'Dubai Bling' - giving a sneak-peek into the lives of the ultra rich and famous living in Dubai. This time in 'Desi Bling', the audience will get to know some rich Indians living a suave life in Dubai. Let's take a look at the Richie Rich Indians and their net worth:
(Pic Courtesy: Show stills/Instagram)
Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started their dating journey post Bigg Boss 15 and have remained steady for good 4 years. Their combined net worth estimated at around Rs 70–75 crore, according to iDiva report.
Satish Sanpal and Tabinda
Satish Sanpal and Tabinda
One of the most-talked about couple contestants on the show - Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holdings, which encompasses real estate (ANAX Developments), hospitality, and financial services (ANAX Capital).
He is originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and currently resides in a luxury home in the Burj Khalifa. According to NDTV, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have a combined net worth of over $1.5 billion, or roughly Rs. 14,000 crore.
Rizwan Sajan
Rizwan Sajan
The big billionaire of Desi Bling has an staggering net worth of $2.5 billion. He shifted base from India to Dubai in the 1990s and became one of the biggest real estate companies there. Founder and chairman of the Danube Group, Sajan as featured on the show with his wife and son.
Pamela Serena
Pamela Serena
Born in the UK to Indian parents, the former Ms UAE World and United Nations Peace Ambassador built her wealth through her successful career in beauty pageantry. She has been in the UAE since 2012. Serena’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million to $3 million as per media reports.
Lailli Mirza-Alizey Mirza
Lailli Mirza-Alizey Mirza
The Mirza sisters are the elite influencers and entrepreneurs. The twins run the successful YouTube channel where they collaborate with international high-end brands. Mona Mirza, their mother, is the founder of the highly successful Biolite Clinic, a prominent aesthetics center in Dubai. Although, no solid information is available about their wealth, however, a report in The Cinemaholics states that Alizey and Lailli each are likely to have a net worth of $10 million.
Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh
Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh
Dyuti Parruck, better known as Mr Golden Visa and his wife Iryna Kinakh feature on the show. Dyuti is the CEO of Decisive Zone, a consultancy in Dubai that helps entrepreneurs in establishing companies across all sectors - his estimated net worth is $20 million.
Trending Photos