Desi Bling cast & their jaw-dropping net worth: Meet the Richie rich Indians of Dubai - Satish Sanpal- Tabinda to Rizwan Sajan & Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

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Satish Sanpal and Tabinda

One of the most-talked about couple contestants on the show - Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holdings, which encompasses real estate (ANAX Developments), hospitality, and financial services (ANAX Capital).

He is originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and currently resides in a luxury home in the Burj Khalifa. According to NDTV, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have a combined net worth of over $1.5 billion, or roughly Rs. 14,000 crore.