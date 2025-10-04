7 / 7

As per a report by IANS, speaking at the trailer launch event in Coimbatore, Dhanush shared his connection with chef roles, saying he’s often cast as a cook because of his genuine desire to become a chef. He mentioned how films like Jagame Thandiram, Thiruchitrambalam, Rayan, and now Idly Kadai all involved culinary roles. He attributed this to “manifestation,” he continued, "What you think you become. Manifestation's power continues to follow me even after I turned an actor. Youngsters must manifest what they want to achieve in life. They must believe that what they had in mind has already been achieved. They must work hard to realise that dream. Anybody can achieve anything they want in life. Keep meditating on your goal and work on it. Manifest and work hard on your goals. I am just saying what happened in my life to me."

(Image: IMDb)