Dhanush's Idly Kadai Fee REVEALED: Here’s How Much Superstar Earned For His Roles As Lead Actor, Director And Producer
Dhanush as Director, Actor & Producer
(Image: @dhanushkraja/Instagram)
Idly Kadai: Plot, Storyline
Idly Kadai tells the story of Murugan (played by Dhanush), a successful chef in Bangkok who abandons his career and engagement to return to his village. There, he takes over his father’s traditional idly shop, leading to a clash with the businessman he once worked for. The film explores themes of returning to one’s roots, preserving family traditions, and the search for personal identity.
(Image: IMDb)
Idly Kadai Cast
The cast of Idly Kadai includes Dhanush as Murugan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Nithya Menen as Kayal, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan, Samuthirakani as Marisamy, Raj Kiran as Sivanesan, Shalini Pandey as Meera, Parthiban as R. Arivu, Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasam as Murugan’s mother, Vadivukkarasi, and Brigida.
(Image: @dhanushkraja/Instagram)
Idly Kadai Actor Dhanush's Fee
According to a report by Tamil Samayam, Dhanush earned a salary exceeding fifty crores for his work on Idly Kadai.
(Image: @dhanushkraja/Instagram)
Dhanush’s Return to Direction with His 50th Film
After nearly seven years, Dhanush announced his return to directing with the film Rayan. Marking his 50th film as an actor and director, Rayan generated high expectations and was released to great success, earning over a hundred crores and becoming a mass hit.
(Image: IMDb)
Idly Kadai Box Office Collection
Trade tracking site Sacnilk reported that Idly Kadai earned Rs 27.02 crore within its first three days at the box office, successfully surpassing the Rs 25 crore mark and showcasing decent opening performance.
(Image: IMDb)
Dhanush on Manifestation and His Recurring Chef Roles
As per a report by IANS, speaking at the trailer launch event in Coimbatore, Dhanush shared his connection with chef roles, saying he’s often cast as a cook because of his genuine desire to become a chef. He mentioned how films like Jagame Thandiram, Thiruchitrambalam, Rayan, and now Idly Kadai all involved culinary roles. He attributed this to “manifestation,” he continued, "What you think you become. Manifestation's power continues to follow me even after I turned an actor. Youngsters must manifest what they want to achieve in life. They must believe that what they had in mind has already been achieved. They must work hard to realise that dream. Anybody can achieve anything they want in life. Keep meditating on your goal and work on it. Manifest and work hard on your goals. I am just saying what happened in my life to me."
(Image: IMDb)
