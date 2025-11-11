Dharmendra's Filmy Love Story: Life With First Wife Parkash Kaur, Bond With 6 Children And Controversy Over Alleged Conversion To Islam To Marry Dream Girl Hema Malini!
Dharmendra's Love Life: Today, let's scroll through his love story with dream girl Hema Malini and first marriage with Prakash Kaur.
Dharmendra Filmy Love Story
As the nation prays for the wellbeing of one of the 'Most Handsome Man' in Indian cinema ever - Dharmendra, let's take out a chapter from his personal life which remained most-talked about. The iconic star is admitted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Many top Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ameesha Patel visited Dharmendra and his family at the Breach Candy Hospital. He is 89. Today, let's scroll through his love story with dream girl Hema Malini and first marriage with Prakash Kaur.
Dharmendra's Debut
Dharmendra, made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke. He also was loved for his act in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.
The 'He-Man' of Bollywood. With a cinematic career spanning over six decades, he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. In 1973, he delivered eight hits and in 1987, Dharmendra delivered seven consecutive hits and nine successful movies in a single year which is still a record in the history of Hindi cinema.
In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour.
Who Is Dharmendra?
Dharmendra is born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab on December 8, 1935. He is born to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur. His ancestral village is Dangon, near Pakhowal Tehsil Raikot, Ludhiana.
He studied at Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, where his father is the village school headmaster. He did his matriculation in Phagwara in 1952.
Dharmendra's First Wife - Prakash Kaur
Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954, before he entered film industry. He had two sons from this marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.
However, after his entry into showbiz world, Dharmendra married top actress Hema Malini, which caused controversy at the time. Some reports even suggested that they both changed their names to Dilawar Khan and Aisha Bi, respectively.
Meet Prakash Kaur
Despite being the wife of a Bollywood superstar and mother to celebrities, Prakash Kaur has always stayed away from public attention and media, preferring a quiet and private life. When Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980, Prakash Kaur, in a 1981 interview with Stardust, she defended her husband, acknowledging that any man could have been attracted to someone like Hema Malini. She also called out the double standards of critics, questioning how Dharmendra could be labelled a "womaniser" when similar behaviour was common in the film industry.
Dharmendra Continues to Live with First Wife
Bobby Deol confirmed to ABP Live that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur are living together peacefully at their Khandala farmhouse, enjoying a relaxed life in their later years.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini's Wedding
The rumours remained that Dharmendra and Hema Malini converted to Islam for wedding. However, in 2004, during a political campaign, when the controversy was raised again, Dharmendra asserted that he remained a Hindu - the family being Arya Samaji. He and Malini starred together in a number of movies in the early 1970s, including Sholay. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
