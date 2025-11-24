Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988673https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/dharmendra-passes-away-at-89-veteran-actor-was-married-at-the-age-of-19-know-about-his-first-wife-prakash-kaur-2988673
NewsPhotosDharmendra Passes Away At 89: Veteran Actor Was Married At The Age Of 19 — Know About His First Wife, Prakash Kaur
photoDetails

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Veteran Actor Was Married At The Age Of 19 — Know About His First Wife, Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, passes away, and Karan Johar confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram tribute. He wrote, “It is an end of an ERA… a massive megastar… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence… he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history… but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry… He only had immense love and positivity for everyone… his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe… Today there is a gaping hole in our industry… a space that can never be filled by anyone… there will always be one and only DHARAMJI. We love you kind Sir… We will miss you so much.”

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Dharmendra First Marriage

1/7
Dharmendra First Marriage

Before his stardom, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 through an arranged setup when he was just 19 and far from the film industry.

 

Follow Us

Dharmendra Passes Away

2/7
Dharmendra Passes Away

Veteran Actor Dharmendra has reportedly passed away just days before his 90th birthday, with Karan Johar confirming the news through an emotional Instagram tribute.

 

Follow Us

Prakash Kaur private life

3/7
Prakash Kaur private life

Prakash Kaur deliberately stayed out of the limelight for decades, maintaining a quiet, dignified life despite being married to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

 

Follow Us

Children's private life

4/7
Children's private life

She raised their four children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta, largely away from media glare, prioritising stability and privacy over public attention.

 

Follow Us

Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur Children

5/7
Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur Children

Her children later went on to distinct paths: Sunny and Bobby into acting; Vijeeta later became a psychologist; Ajeeta moved to California and pursued directing.

 

Follow Us

Dharmendra-Hema Malini

6/7
Dharmendra-Hema Malini

* Throughout Dharmendra’s rise to superstardom and the turbulence surrounding his second marriage to Hema Malini, Prakash Kaur kept a composed and private stance.

 

Follow Us

Prakash Kaur Achnowledged Veteran Actor

7/7
Prakash Kaur Achnowledged Veteran Actor

In a rare old interview with Stardust, she acknowledged the complexities of their marriage but firmly stated that despite everything, he remained “certainly the best father,” reflecting her measured and resilient perspective.

(All Images: X/filmfare/X)

 

Follow Us
DharmendraDharmendra Passes Awaydharmendra newsDharmendra deathDharmendra Latest NewsDharmendra first wifePrakash Kaurwho is dharmendra first wifewho is Prakash kaurDharmendra wifedharmendra marriage
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 24- 30: Practice 20-20-20 Eye Relaxation Rule, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
IPL
Most Expensive Buys Of LSG, PBKS, KKR, SRH, MI, RR, CSK, DC, GT, RCB In History Of IPL: Rishabh Pant To Ben Stokes - In Pics
camera icon11
title
India vs South Africa ODI 2025
India’s Predicted Playing XI For ODI Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open; KL Rahul To Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Back - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Latest OTT releases
Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24 to November 30, 2025): Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari To Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Check 7 TOP Picks!
camera icon13
title
Lifestyle
Weekly Career Horoscope For November 24 - 30: Be Ready To Adapt To Sudden Changes, Zodiacs