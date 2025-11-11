Dharmendra’s Health Update: As Fans Pray For Bollywood Legend, Here’s A Look At His Illustrious Career, IMPRESSIVE Net Worth, Prestigious Awards And Early Education

1 / 7

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health reportedly worsened. Amid circulating false reports of his death, his wife and fellow actor Hema Malini took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the misinformation. She wrote:

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Let’s take a closer look at Dharmendra’s remarkable journey, his career, achievements, education, and net worth.