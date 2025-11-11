Dharmendra’s Health Update: As Fans Pray For Bollywood Legend, Here’s A Look At His Illustrious Career, IMPRESSIVE Net Worth, Prestigious Awards And Early Education
Dharmendra, often celebrated as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” earned this title for his strong physique, magnetic screen presence, and memorable performances in action-packed classics like Sholay and Phool Aur Patthar. The nickname stands as a tribute to his powerful persona and lasting influence on Indian cinema. As fans across the globe pray for the veteran actor’s speedy recovery, let’s take a look at his education, net worth, illustrious career, and the prestigious awards he has received over the years.
Dharmendra
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health reportedly worsened. Amid circulating false reports of his death, his wife and fellow actor Hema Malini took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the misinformation. She wrote:
“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”
Let’s take a closer look at Dharmendra’s remarkable journey, his career, achievements, education, and net worth.
Dharmendra Career
Dharmendra’s illustrious career spans over six decades, beginning with his debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). Over the years, he has acted in more than 300 films, covering a wide range of genres from romance and drama to action and comedy. Known fondly as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra has remained active well into his later years, with notable appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). His enduring legacy continues to inspire generations of film lovers and artists alike.
Dharmendra Awards and Recognitions
Throughout his journey, Dharmendra’s immense contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised with numerous prestigious honours. He received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 for his outstanding service to Bollywood and was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2012—the third-highest civilian award in India—for his distinguished contribution to art and cinema.
In addition, he was awarded the National Film Award in 1990 and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award in 2017 for his artistic excellence and cultural influence. These accolades collectively highlight his stature as a true icon of Indian film history.
Dharmendra Net Worth
Apart from his cinematic success, Dharmendra has also made a mark as a successful businessman. His estimated net worth is between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, while the Deol family’s combined wealth is reported to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, according to a report by Mint.
Dharmendra Upcoming Project
Dharmendra’s next big-screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, which stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release in December 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.
Dharmendra: Education and Biography
Born on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, a village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol hailed from a traditional Jat Sikh family. He completed his schooling at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, and later attended Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, for his intermediate education. Although his formal education ended after the 12th standard, Dharmendra’s unwavering passion for acting led him to pursue a film career that would soon become legendary.
Dharmendra Health Visit
Since his admission to Breach Candy Hospital, several celebrities have visited Dharmendra to check on his health. Among those spotted were Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, along with his family members-Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, and grandchildren Karan and Rajveer Deol. Actor Abhay Deol was seen visiting Dharmendra’s residence on Tuesday morning.
According to an update from Sunny Deol’s team, the veteran actor remains stable and is under observation. The statement also urged everyone to avoid spreading false rumours.
(All Images: Instagram/IMDb)
