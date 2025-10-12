Dharmendra’s Love Story: 71 Years Of Marriage With Prakash Kaur, Her Reaction To His Second Marriage To Hema Malini And Their Life Together Today
Dharmendra
Dharmendra, fondly known as the "He-Man of Bollywood," is one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actors, celebrated for his charismatic screen presence and versatile performances across action, drama, and romance.
Early Marriage to Dharmendra
Prakash Kaur married Dharmendra in 1954, when he was just 19 years old, long before he entered the film industry. Their marriage was traditional and arranged, rooted in their Punjabi background.
Mother to Four Children
She is the mother of four children, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, both acclaimed Bollywood actors, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta. Prakash Kaur has played a central role in raising the Deol family.
Stayed Away from Limelight
Despite being the wife of a Bollywood superstar and mother to celebrities, Prakash Kaur has always stayed away from public attention and media, preferring a quiet and private life.
First Wife Reaction To Second Marriage
When Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980, Prakash Kaur, in a 1981 interview with Stardust, she defended her husband, acknowledging that any man could have been attracted to someone like Hema Malini. She also called out the double standards of critics, questioning how Dharmendra could be labelled a "womaniser" when similar behaviour was common in the film industry.
Dharmendra's Second Marriage
When Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini during the 1970s and married her in 1980, Prakash Kaur chose not to speak publicly or react dramatically, maintaining her dignity through the personal turmoil.
Continues to Live with First Wife
Contrary to popular belief that they live separately, their son Bobby Deol recently confirmed to ABP Live that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur are living together peacefully at their Khandala farmhouse, enjoying a relaxed life in their later years.
71 Years of Marriage
Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, have marked 71 years of marriage in 2025. They got married in 1954, when Dharmendra was just 19 years old, and have remained legally married ever since, despite his later marriage to actress Hema Malini.
Trending Photos