Dharmendra's Family Net Worth: From Veteran Actor To Bobby Deol - A Look At Their WHOPPING Rs 1000 Crore Empire
Dharmendra
The news of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation sparked widespread false rumours about the veteran actor’s passing. His daughter, Esha Deol, quickly addressed the situation on Instagram, stating that the media was “in overdrive and spreading false news.” She confirmed that Dharmendra is stable and recovering at Breach Candy Hospital, urging the media to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from sharing unverified information.
Dharmendra's Net Worth
The veteran actor has an estimated net worth of Rs 335–450 crore, built through decades of work in cinema and multiple business ventures.
Deol Family's net worth
The collective wealth of the Deol family is believed to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, as per various reports, reflecting their long-standing influence in Bollywood and beyond.
Hema Malini's net worth
As per her election affidavit reported by the Indian Express, Hema Malini’s net worth is Rs 122 crore.
Bobby Deol's Net Worth
Bollywood Shaadis reports that Bobby Deol holds a net worth of Rs 66.7 crore, charging Rs 4–6 crore per film, and earning Rs 5 crore for his role in Animal.
Sunny Deol’s net worth
According to News24, Sunny Deol’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at Rs 130 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements, and political work.
Esha Deol's Net Worth
There is no public information available about Esha Deol’s individual net worth.
Trending Photos