Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985530https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/dharmendras-family-net-worth-from-veteran-actor-to-bobby-deol-a-look-at-their-whopping-rs-1000-crore-empire-2985530
NewsPhotosDharmendra's Family Net Worth: From Veteran Actor To Bobby Deol - A Look At Their WHOPPING Rs 1000 Crore Empire
photoDetails

Dharmendra's Family Net Worth: From Veteran Actor To Bobby Deol - A Look At Their WHOPPING Rs 1000 Crore Empire

Dharmendra, along with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, has built one of Bollywood’s most valuable families, with a combined net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore—take a look at their fortunes.
Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Dharmendra

1/7
Dharmendra

The news of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation sparked widespread false rumours about the veteran actor’s passing. His daughter, Esha Deol, quickly addressed the situation on Instagram, stating that the media was “in overdrive and spreading false news.” She confirmed that Dharmendra is stable and recovering at Breach Candy Hospital, urging the media to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from sharing unverified information.

Follow Us

Dharmendra's Net Worth

2/7
Dharmendra's Net Worth

The veteran actor has an estimated net worth of Rs 335–450 crore, built through decades of work in cinema and multiple business ventures.

Follow Us

Deol Family's net worth

3/7
Deol Family's net worth

The collective wealth of the Deol family is believed to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, as per various reports, reflecting their long-standing influence in Bollywood and beyond.

Follow Us

Hema Malini's net worth

4/7
Hema Malini's net worth

As per her election affidavit reported by the Indian Express, Hema Malini’s net worth is Rs 122 crore.

Follow Us

Bobby Deol's Net Worth

5/7
Bobby Deol's Net Worth

Bollywood Shaadis reports that Bobby Deol holds a net worth of Rs 66.7 crore, charging Rs 4–6 crore per film, and earning Rs 5 crore for his role in Animal.

Follow Us

Sunny Deol’s net worth

6/7
Sunny Deol’s net worth

According to News24, Sunny Deol’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at Rs 130 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements, and political work.

Follow Us

Esha Deol's Net Worth

7/7
Esha Deol's Net Worth

There is no public information available about Esha Deol’s individual net worth.

Follow Us
DharmendraDharmendra net worthhema malini net worthSunny Deol net worthbobby deol net worthesha deol net worthDharmendra Latest Newsdharmendra newsHema MaliniSunny DeolBobby Deol
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
meet actor
Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together
camera icon8
title
Millimetre in 3 Idiots
Meet Millimetre From 3 Idiots, Who Went Viral After Marrying Turkish National – Here’s What He’s Doing Now & Their Love Story
camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction