Dharmendra, made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke. He also was loved for his act in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood. With a cinematic career spanning over six decades, he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. In 1973, he delivered eight hits and in 1987, Dharmendra delivered seven consecutive hits and nine successful movies in a single year which is still a record in the history of Hindi cinema.

In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour.