NewsPhotosDhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot & unexpected twists: Ranveer Singh to Akshaye Khanna, let's revisit how much did they earn in crores from part 1
photoDetails

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot & unexpected twists: Ranveer Singh to Akshaye Khanna, let's revisit how much did they earn in crores from part 1

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot & unexpected twists: In this feature, let's revisit the whopping salaries of the movie's cast starring Ranveer Singh to Akshaye Khanna, expected plot twists and storyline of Dhurandhar 2.

 

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot

1/11
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee details, potential plot: The makers of Dhurandhar dropped the high-octane teaser of part 2 titled 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' on Tuesday and looks power-packed. The starting lines: 'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi', are certainly setting the mode for what to expect from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer Singh aka Hamza is presented in a different look in part 2, which stands out equally well. In this feature, let's revisit the whopping salaries of the movie's cast, expected plot twists and storyline of Dhurandhar 2.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters/Instagram)

Dhurandhar Cast Fees - Revisiting their remuneration

2/11
Dhurandhar Cast Fees - Revisiting their remuneration

According to an earlier report by News18, Ranveer Singh was paid between a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar. 

Madhavan's Fee

3/11
Madhavan's Fee

R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer.

Akshaye Khanna's Fee

4/11
Akshaye Khanna's Fee

Rehmat Dakait aka Akshaye Khanna was paid Rs 2.5 crore for his brilliant portrayal in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt & Arjun Rampal's Fee

5/11
Sanjay Dutt & Arjun Rampal's Fee

Sanjay Dutt who played SP Chaudhary Aslam in the movie got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly while Arjun Rampal was paid Rs 1 crore for playing Major Iqbal.

Sara Arjun's Remuneration

6/11
Sara Arjun's Remuneration

According to MenXP report, Sara Arjun, who portrayed Yalina Jamali was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for her part.

Dhurandhar 2 expected storyline

7/11
Dhurandhar 2 expected storyline

Dhurandhar 2 storyline begins with Hamza taking over the late Rehman's throne and becoming a powerful figure in Pakistan's political scene. Dhurandhar 2 will be more about Hamza' character and his backstory it seems, revealing how Jaskirat became Hamza and led the Mission Dhurandhar, giving more depth to his titular role in the movie. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge twists & turns

8/11
Dhurandhar: The Revenge twists & turns

Dhurandhar 2 teaser dropped today and from the looks of it - the spy thriller surely looks edgy and thrilling. It will not only give us a backstory to Hamza's character but also present the character in dual avatar which explains the violent nature of the movie. Hamza’s dual identity, his ‘revenge’ the naya Hindustan' - is something we all wanna know. 

Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser certainly gives us a sneak-peek into the fact that second installment might be loaded with many unexpected plot twists.

Dhurandhar 2 expected cast list

9/11
Dhurandhar 2 expected cast list

Although, the cast names featuring in Dhurandhar 2 are not yet confirmed yet we feel these titutlar ones from part 1 will reprise their roles. Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB (based on Ajit Doval), Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, ISI (based on Ilyas Kashmiri), Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Jameel's daughter, Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali (based on Altaf Hussain, leader and founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London), Naveen Kaushik as Donga, Manav Gohil as Sushant Bansal, Deputy Director of the IB, Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, Rehman's cousin and second-in-command among others. 

However, fans are surely going to miss the impressive act by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.

Dhurandhar Budget, Earnings

10/11
Dhurandhar Budget, Earnings

Dhurandhar part 1 and 2 has been made on a massive budget of Rs 250–475 crore respectively and it has by far earned Rs 1,347–1,428 crore worldwide (estimated figures). The numbers are on a high and therefore Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar Based On Major Mohit Sharma?

11/11
Dhurandhar Based On Major Mohit Sharma?

Well, the initial buzz about the movie was that it is based on the life of Late Major Mohit Sharma AC SM, but the filmmaker Aditya Dhar had clarified later that it is not so. The late soldier's parents moved to Delhi High Court, requesting a stay on the film. After court’s orders, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) watched the film and stated there are no similarities in the film to the soldier’s life. 

Aditya Dhar even tweeted and clarified: "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind."

