Dhurandhar 2 cast's highest-rated films on IMDb: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal to R Madhavan's top titles to watch!

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Dhurandhar 2 cast's highest-rated films on IMDb: Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) releasing on March 19 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi is amongst the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Ahead of the film’s release, here are the top-rated titles of the lead cast on IMDb.

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