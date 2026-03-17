Dhurandhar 2 cast's highest-rated films on IMDb: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal to R Madhavan's top titles to watch!
Dhurandhar 2 cast's highest-rated films on IMDb
Dhurandhar 2 cast's highest-rated films on IMDb: Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) releasing on March 19 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi is amongst the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Ahead of the film’s release, here are the top-rated titles of the lead cast on IMDb.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's highest-rated title on IMDb is Dhurandhar with a rating of 8.3, followed by Gully Boy (7.9), '83 (7.5), Lootera (7.4), and Bajirao Mastani (7.3).
Sanjay Dutt
Among Sanjay Dutt’s highest-rated projects on IMDb are KD – The Devil with a rating of 8.5, followed by Dhurandhar (8.3), KGF: Chapter 2 (8.2), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (8.2), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (8.0), and Vaastav: The Reality (8.0).
R Madhavan
As per IMDb user ratings, R. Madhavan’s highest-rated titles include Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (8.6), Anbe Sivam (8.6), and The Railway Men (8.5) followed by 3 Idiots (8.4) Dhurandhar (8.3), Kannathil Muthamittal (8.3), Alai Payuthey (8.3) and Breathe (8.2).
Arjun Rampal films
Among Arjun Rampal’s top-rated titles on IMDb is Dhurandhar with a rating of 8.3, followed by Rock On!! (7.7), Aankhen (7.4), Nail Polish (7.2), Don (7.2) and D-Day (7.2).
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi’s IMDb filmography features several highly rated titles including Dhurandhar (8.3), Dude (8.2), Chashme Buddoor (7.9), and Gardish (7.6).
Sara Arjun
Dhurandhar ranks among Sara Arjun’s highest-rated titles on IMDb with a rating of 8.6. It is followed by Euphoria (8.2), Deiva Thirumagal (8.2), and The Perfect Girl (8.0). Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (7.5) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 (7.2).
Danish Pandor films
Among Danish Pandor’s highest-rated IMDb credits are the series Matsya Kaand and Sacred Games, both holding ratings of 8.5. Other well-rated titles in his body of work include Dhurandhar (8.3), and Chhaava (7.3).
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