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NewsPhotosDhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth, earnings: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan to Sara Arjun - Who is the RICHEST of them all?
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Dhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth, earnings: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan to Sara Arjun - Who is the RICHEST of them all?

Dhurandhar 2 cast's net worth: Ranveer Singh or Rakesh Bedi - let's find out the lead cast members' whopping net worth and who is the richest of them all?

 

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth

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Dhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth

Dhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth: Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) unleashed a tsunami on March 19 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh festivals. Rated on IMDb as the'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026', the movie indeed created a storm at the box office windows by cross Rs 1000 cr+ globally in 7 days. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.  Let's find out the lead cast members' whopping net worth and who is the richest of them all?

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Aditya Dhar's net worth

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Aditya Dhar's net worth

As per Financial Express report Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam together have a net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Aditya Dhar's reported fee per film is between Rs 8–10 crore. 

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Ranveer Singh's net worth, fee

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Ranveer Singh's net worth, fee

According to an earlier report by News18, Ranveer Singh was paid between a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar.

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Rakesh Bedi's net worth

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Rakesh Bedi's net worth

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's character of Jameel Jamali, Yalina's father won over the internet  and how! He got appreciation and adulation from fans and his portrayal has been well-received. The seasoned star has featured in timeless television shows, sitcoms and acted in over 150 films so far. 

He has estimated net worth of approximately Rs 65-Rs 70 crore, ($8 million) reportedly.

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R Madhavan's net worth

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R Madhavan's net worth

R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer. Ranveer Singh's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 350–400 crore as per media reports, which has been boosted after the stupendous success of Dhurandhar 2.

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Sanjay Dutt's net worth

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Sanjay Dutt's net worth

Sanjay Dutt who played SP Chaudhary Aslam in the movie got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly. He has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 295 crore (around $35-40 million) as of 2025, as per TOI report.

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Arjun Rampal's earnings

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Arjun Rampal's earnings

Arjun Rampal was paid Rs 1 crore for playing Major Iqbal. According to TOI, his net worth is estimated to be anywhere between Rs 100 crore to Rs 350 crore.

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Sara Arjun's wealth

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Sara Arjun's wealth

According to MenXP report, Sara Arjun, who  portrayed Yalina Jamali was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for her part. Sara even before turning 18, was considered India's highest-paid child actor. She has appeared in over 100 commercials and major films like Deiva Thirumagal and Ponniyin Selvan (I & II).

According to reports, the young actress has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 10 crore (around $1.2 million USD). 

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