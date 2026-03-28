Dhurandhar 2 cast's staggering net worth, earnings: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan to Sara Arjun - Who is the RICHEST of them all?

4 / 8

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's character of Jameel Jamali, Yalina's father won over the internet and how! He got appreciation and adulation from fans and his portrayal has been well-received. The seasoned star has featured in timeless television shows, sitcoms and acted in over 150 films so far.

He has estimated net worth of approximately Rs 65-Rs 70 crore, ($8 million) reportedly.