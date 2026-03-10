Dhurandhar 2 full cast educational qualification, salaries: Who is more qualified - Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan or Akshaye Khanna?

3 / 7

R Madhavan's salary

R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer.

Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS English School Jamshedpur. He got a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, as part of an exchange program with Rotary International. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics. During his college years, Madhavan became actively involved in NCC which allowed him to make a trip with seven others as NCC cadets to England. As a result of this opportunity, he received training with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.