Dhurandhar 2 full cast educational qualification, salaries: Who is more qualified - Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan or Akshaye Khanna?

Dhurandhar 2 full cast educational qualification: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is an upcoming spy action thriller film which is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) - serving as the second and final instalment of a duology. Dhurandhar part 1 and 2 has been made on a massive budget of Rs 250–475 crore respectively and it has by far earned Rs 1,347–1,428 crore worldwide (estimated figures). Today, let's take a look at the lead cast's educational qualification and reported fee:
Ranveer Singh's fee
According to an earlier report by News18, Ranveer Singh was paid between a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar. He studied at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He went to the United States where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008.
R Madhavan's Salary
R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer.
Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS English School Jamshedpur. He got a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, as part of an exchange program with Rotary International. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics. During his college years, Madhavan became actively involved in NCC which allowed him to make a trip with seven others as NCC cadets to England. As a result of this opportunity, he received training with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.
Akshaye Khanna's fee
Rehmat Dakait aka Akshaye Khanna was paid Rs 2.5 crore for his brilliant portrayal in the movie.
Akshaye Khanna attended Bombay International School, Babulnath and did his 11th & 12th from Lawrence School, Lovedale, Ooty.
Sanjay Dutt's salary
Sanjay Dutt who played SP Chaudhary Aslam in the movie got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly. He studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and later at Elphinstone College, Mumbai.
Arjun Rampal's fee
Arjun Rampal was paid Rs 1 crore for playing Major Iqbal. He attended St. Patrick School (Devlali, Nashik). He attended the Kodaikanal International School. Later, he graduated with a degree in economics with honours from Hindu College, Delhi.
Sara Arjun's fee
According to MenXP report, Sara Arjun, who portrayed Yalina Jamali was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for her part.
Sara Arjun is an alumna of Isha Home School and has been pursuing higher education in political science and humanities at Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, as per reports. She has starred in over 100 commercials and several films as a child artiste.
