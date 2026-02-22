Advertisement
Dhurandhar 2 gets closer to release : When will the trailer release, what is its certification and runtime? All you need to know

Dhurandhar 2 is steadily moving closer to its theatrical release, and excitement around the sequel continues to build. Here’s a complete roundup of the latest developments surrounding the trailer launch, certification status, runtime, and release date.
Updated:Feb 22, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
When Will the Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release?

When Will the Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release?

The makers of the film are expected to unveil the trailer very soon.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the trailer is likely to be launched in the first week of March, with March 5 being the tentative date. The release window has been planned to give the film ample time to generate buzz ahead of its Eid theatrical debut.

Confusion Over ‘A’ and ‘UA 16+’ Rating

Confusion Over 'A' and 'UA 16+' Rating

Earlier, several reports suggested that the film had received a UA 16+ certificate. However, new information has clarified that these claims were premature and incorrect.

 

Current Certification Status of Dhurandhar 2

Current Certification Status of Dhurandhar 2

The Aditya Dhar-directed sequel has not yet been submitted for theatrical certification, as filming continued until recently.

India Today further clarified that the certificate presently visible on the CBFC website does not apply to the theatrical version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Instead, it pertains to the television broadcast clearance of the first part, which premiered in December 2025.

Teaser Clearance Details

Teaser Clearance Details

The sequel has received teaser certification under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which matches the title mentioned in the teaser approval documents released earlier.

 

TV Runtime of Dhurandhar Explained

TV Runtime of Dhurandhar Explained

Initially, Dhurandhar was certified with a runtime of 214 minutes (3 hours and 34 minutes).

After objections raised by members of the Baloch community regarding certain dialogues, the film underwent edits and was re-certified with a revised duration of 208 minutes and 56 seconds.

For its television version, the runtime has been trimmed slightly further, and the latest approved duration now stands at 208 minutes.

Reason Behind the Rating Change for Television

Reason Behind the Rating Change for Television

The certification was altered from ‘A’ to ‘UA 16+’ specifically for television screening.

Films carrying an ‘A’ rating cannot be broadcast on TV without edits and re-certification. As part of this process, some scenes considered unsuitable for family audiences were removed, and certain strong words were muted to comply with broadcast guidelines.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date and Cast

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date and Cast

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 release datedhurandhar 2 trailer date
