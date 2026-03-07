Advertisement
NewsPhotosDhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19? Paid preview prices, runtime, how to book tickets, Bombay Rockers connection & New FA9LA track — All you need to know
photoDetails

Dhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19? Paid preview prices, runtime, how to book tickets, Bombay Rockers connection & New FA9LA track — All you need to know

The Revenge finally dropped on Saturday, sending fans into a frenzy. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh returning as the fierce Hamza Ali Mansari, and the action-packed trailer has only heightened the excitement around the film’s release.

Updated:Mar 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 trailer

1/10
The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken social media by storm, with fans praising the film’s intense action sequences and dramatic visuals.

The film once again follows Hamza Ali Mansari as he takes control of Lyari, with Ranveer Singh stepping back into the gritty world that made the first installment a massive hit.

Is Dhurandhar releasing on 18th or 19th

2/10
There has been some confusion regarding the film’s release date.

While Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is officially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, the makers have announced paid preview screenings on March 18 in several major cities.

These early shows will allow fans to watch the film a day before its official theatrical release.

Where are the paid previews happening

3/10
The special paid preview screenings are being held in major metro cities across India.

Cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata have scheduled dedicated slots for these early screenings.

 

Time of paid previews

4/10
The preview screenings will begin in the late afternoon and continue till close to midnight.

In Mumbai, the first show is scheduled for 4:45 PM, while the final show will start at 11:45 PM. Cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata are following a similar pattern with multiple evening and night shows.

Price for paid previews

5/10
Ticket bookings for the paid previews have already opened on major ticketing platforms.

According to a report by India today, prices currently range from ₹290 to ₹350 for standard seats, while premium recliner seats can go up to ₹1,400, depending on the cinema and location.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge paid preview collection

6/10
According to trade tracking platform Sacnilk, the film had sold 16,518 tickets by 6 PM on Saturday.

Reports suggest the film has already generated around ₹3.06 crore in revenue within the first 24 hours of advance sales.

Trade experts believe the espionage thriller could soon cross the milestone of 1 lakh tickets in advance bookings.

Dhurandhar 2’s runtime

7/10
The film appears to be one of the longest releases of the year.

According to listings on BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it nearly four hours long.

Ari Ari Song – Bombay Rockers connection

8/10
Just like the first film, the sequel is also receiving praise for its background score and music.

The newly released “Ari Ari” track has already gone viral online. Interestingly, the original version of the song was created by the Danish-Indian music duo Bombay Rockers and was released around 2007 as part of their debut album Introducing.

The track’s revival in the sequel has sparked nostalgia among fans.

New FA9LA song

9/10
Several reports suggest the sequel will also feature a powerful celebratory track similar to “FA9LA.”

The song is expected to highlight Hamza’s rise to power and the moment he earns the title Sher-e-Baloch.

A few visuals of this track were also seen in the Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer.

Dhurandhar release date

10/10
Despite the early paid previews on March 18, the official theatrical release date for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge remains March 19.

 

