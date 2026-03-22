Dhurandhar 2: Is Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali based on a real story? All about Maheen Gabol, Nabil Gabol’s daughter, linked to Uzair Baloch’s gang member
Dhurandhar 2 has sparked discussions around whether Sara Arjun’s character Yalina Jamali is based on a real person. While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest she may be inspired by Maheen Gabol.
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 blends real-life inspiration with fiction, sparking curiosity among viewers about its characters. While Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari is believed to be inspired by several unsung operatives, the spotlight is now on Yalina Jamali, played by Sara Arjun.
Is Yalina Jamali inspired by a real person?
There has been no official confirmation from the makers. However, multiple reports suggest that the character of Yalina Jamali may be loosely inspired by Maheen Gabol.
Who is Maheen Gabol?
Maheen Gabol is the daughter of Nabil Gabol, a prominent Pakistani politician. Unlike her father, she has largely stayed away from public and political life, and not much is known about her.
Jameel Jamali's real life inspiration
Interestingly, reports also claim that Nabil Gabol may have inspired the character of Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi) in the film.
Controversies and reports
According to media reports, the Gabol family has always kept personal matters private. However, there have been claims that Maheen was allegedly involved with a member of gangster Uzair Baloch’s network.
It is further reported that once her father learned about the situation, she was sent to Kuwait to stay away from public attention.
Marriage and recent developments
Maheen Gabol reportedly tied the knot with Maula Bux Soomro in December 2025. He is the grandson of the late Elahi Bux Soomro, a veteran leader and former Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly. Reports suggest that Maula Bux is active in Sindh’s local political landscape and has been associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Yalina Jamali’s story in Dhurandhar
In Dhurandhar Part 1, Hamza, an Indian spy living undercover as a member of Rehman Dakait’s gang meets Yalina, an aspiring doctor and the only daughter of Jameel Jamali. The two fall in love, with Yalina unaware of his true identity.
In Dhurandhar 2, their relationship deepens as they have a child. Yalina eventually discovers that Hamza is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi and learns about his mission. Despite the truth, she chooses to protect his identity.
In the film’s emotional final moments, Yalina is the last person Hamza calls. However, after Jameel’s identity as an R&AW agent is revealed, he asks Jaskirat to leave behind both Yalina and their son.
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