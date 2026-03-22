Dhurandhar 2: Is Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali based on a real story? All about Maheen Gabol, Nabil Gabol’s daughter, linked to Uzair Baloch’s gang member

7 / 7

In Dhurandhar Part 1, Hamza, an Indian spy living undercover as a member of Rehman Dakait’s gang meets Yalina, an aspiring doctor and the only daughter of Jameel Jamali. The two fall in love, with Yalina unaware of his true identity.

In Dhurandhar 2, their relationship deepens as they have a child. Yalina eventually discovers that Hamza is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi and learns about his mission. Despite the truth, she chooses to protect his identity.

In the film’s emotional final moments, Yalina is the last person Hamza calls. However, after Jameel’s identity as an R&AW agent is revealed, he asks Jaskirat to leave behind both Yalina and their son.