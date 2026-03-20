Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3028752https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/dhurandhar-2-meet-the-real-actors-and-the-story-behind-their-characters-in-ranveer-singh-starrer-you-probably-didn-t-know-from-bhasha-sumbli-to-suvinder-pal-3028752
NewsPhotos Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real actors and the story behind their characters in Ranveer Singh starrer you probably didn’t know — from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal
photoDetails

Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real actors and the story behind their characters in Ranveer Singh starrer you probably didn’t know — from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal

Dhurandhar 2 has been creating waves since its release. The film features a star-studded cast that is garnering significant attention, from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal.

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Madhurjeet Sarghi

1/10
Madhurjeet Sarghi

Madhurjeet Sarghi essays the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s mother in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Follow Us

Udaybir Sandhu

2/10
Udaybir Sandhu

Udaybir Sandhu plays Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s close friend in the film.

Follow Us

Yami Gautam

3/10
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam appears in the second installment as a nurse named Shazia Bano.

Follow Us

Hitika Bali

4/10
Hitika Bali

Hitika Bali plays Harleen Kaur Rangi, Jaskirat’s sister, in the film.

 

Follow Us

Manav Gohil

5/10
Manav Gohil

Manav Gohil plays Sushant Bansal, who works with Ajay Sanyal. He rose to fame with popular Hindi TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 

Follow Us

Raj Zutshi

6/10
Raj Zutshi

Raj Zutshi plays General Shamshad Hassan in the film. He is well known for his roles in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, and Slumdog Millionaire.

 

Follow Us

Mashhoor Amrohi

7/10
Mashhoor Amrohi

Mashhoor Amrohi grabbed attention for portraying Nawab Shafiq, a character reportedly inspired by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

 

Follow Us

Mustafa Ahmed

8/10
Mustafa Ahmed

Mustafa Ahmed plays Rizwan Shah, Hamza’s ally and a fellow Indian spy. He is also known for training Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.

 

Follow Us

Danish Iqbal

9/10
Danish Iqbal

Danish Iqbal plays Bade Sahab, revealed in the film to be based on Dawood Ibrahim.

 

Follow Us

Ankit Sagar

10/10
Ankit Sagar

Ankit Sagar portrays Javed Khanani, a fake currency don in the film.

(All images: X)

Follow Us
Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 castRaj ZutshiYami Gautam
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Keiji Nakazawa
Are you Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?
camera icon7
title
Global supply chain
The chokepoint crisis: How 5 strategic waterways now hold the 'kill switch' for global energy and trade
camera icon7
title
India's busiest railway station list
India's 5 busiest railway stations: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu - Powering travel for millions | Check
camera icon6
title
Technology
Happy Navratri 2026: 6 viral ChatGPT prompts for creating colourful photos, couple festive looks for Navratri and Eid
camera icon6
title
Mitchell Starc IPL 2026 injury update
Mitchell Starc to miss DC's first few games: Know Best 4 overseas player options for KL Rahul's Delhi Capitals; David Miller; Tristan Stubbs and...