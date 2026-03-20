Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real actors and the story behind their characters in Ranveer Singh starrer you probably didn’t know — from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal
Dhurandhar 2 has been creating waves since its release. The film features a star-studded cast that is garnering significant attention, from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal.
Madhurjeet Sarghi
Madhurjeet Sarghi essays the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s mother in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Udaybir Sandhu
Udaybir Sandhu plays Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s close friend in the film.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam appears in the second installment as a nurse named Shazia Bano.
Hitika Bali
Hitika Bali plays Harleen Kaur Rangi, Jaskirat’s sister, in the film.
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil plays Sushant Bansal, who works with Ajay Sanyal. He rose to fame with popular Hindi TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Raj Zutshi
Raj Zutshi plays General Shamshad Hassan in the film. He is well known for his roles in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, and Slumdog Millionaire.
Mashhoor Amrohi
Mashhoor Amrohi grabbed attention for portraying Nawab Shafiq, a character reportedly inspired by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Mustafa Ahmed
Mustafa Ahmed plays Rizwan Shah, Hamza’s ally and a fellow Indian spy. He is also known for training Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.
Danish Iqbal
Danish Iqbal plays Bade Sahab, revealed in the film to be based on Dawood Ibrahim.
Ankit Sagar
Ankit Sagar portrays Javed Khanani, a fake currency don in the film.
(All images: X)
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