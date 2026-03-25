Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real-life Indian spies who risked their lives for India — from NSA Ajit Doval who begged on streets undercover to Sehmat Khan who married a Pakistani army officer

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Kashmir Singh is one of India’s most well-known spies who spent a staggering 35 years in Pakistani prisons after being arrested in 1973. Despite his conviction, Singh consistently denied being a spy during his incarceration.

Before his intelligence work, Singh served in the Indian Army from 1962 to 1966 and later joined the Punjab Police. He was reportedly recruited on a contractual basis for ₹400 per month.

Operating under the alias Ibrahim, he entered Pakistan, blending in seamlessly—checking into hotels and obtaining identity documents to maintain his cover.

He was eventually pardoned by former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf and returned to India to a hero’s welcome.