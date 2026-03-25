Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real-life Indian spies who risked their lives for India — from NSA Ajit Doval who begged on streets undercover to Sehmat Khan who married a Pakistani army officer
As Dhurandhar 2 continues to celebrate stories of courage and patriotism, here’s a look at real-life Indian spies and intelligence operatives whose bravery often remained hidden in the shadows. From undercover missions in Pakistan to lifelong sacrifices, these individuals embody the true spirit of ‘Dhurandhars.’
Kashmir Singh
Kashmir Singh is one of India’s most well-known spies who spent a staggering 35 years in Pakistani prisons after being arrested in 1973. Despite his conviction, Singh consistently denied being a spy during his incarceration.
Before his intelligence work, Singh served in the Indian Army from 1962 to 1966 and later joined the Punjab Police. He was reportedly recruited on a contractual basis for ₹400 per month.
Operating under the alias Ibrahim, he entered Pakistan, blending in seamlessly—checking into hotels and obtaining identity documents to maintain his cover.
He was eventually pardoned by former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf and returned to India to a hero’s welcome.
Ravindra Kaushik – ‘The Black Tiger’
Ravindra Kaushik, famously known as the Black Tiger, remains one of India’s most daring spies.
Born in Rajasthan, Kaushik was a theatre artist before being recruited by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). After two years of intensive training, he was sent to Pakistan in 1975 under the identity Nabi Ahmad Shakir.
He enrolled at Karachi University, later joining the Pakistani Army and rising to the rank of Major.
Between 1979 and 1983, Kaushik supplied critical intelligence to India. However, his cover was blown after another captured Indian operative exposed him.
Kaushik spent 16 years in Pakistani prisons and died in 2001 in Multan Jail due to pulmonary tuberculosis—largely unsung and unrecognised during his lifetime.
Ajit Doval
India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most legendary intelligence officers.
During the 1980s, Doval spent seven years undercover in Pakistan, living in cities like Lahore and Islamabad disguised as a local.
According to reports, he even posed as a beggar near sensitive areas to gather intelligence. He is also believed to have played a role in tracking Pakistan’s nuclear developments.
Doval later played a key role in Operation Black Thunder II, where he infiltrated the Golden Temple posing as a Pakistani agent to gather intelligence on militants.
Neera Arya
Neera Arya was the first woman spy of the Indian National Army (INA) and a symbol of extraordinary courage.
She was married to Shrikant Jai Ranjan Das, a British Army officer, placing her in direct conflict between personal life and national duty. When her husband allegedly attempted to harm Subhas Chandra Bose, she chose the nation over her marriage and killed him.
Often disguising herself as a young boy, she infiltrated British camps to gather intelligence—an extraordinary feat in an era when women were largely excluded from public roles.
After being captured, she was imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where she endured brutal torture but refused to betray the INA.
Despite her sacrifices, Arya spent her later years in poverty in Hyderabad, selling flowers. She passed away in 1998, far from the recognition she deserved.
Mohanlal Bhaskar
Mohanlal Bhaskar’s journey, from a labourer and newspaper vendor to an intelligence operative—is nothing short of remarkable.
Tasked with gathering intelligence on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Bhaskar worked undercover until he was allegedly betrayed by a double agent.
He was imprisoned in several Pakistani jails, including Mianwali, where he endured severe torture and interrogation.
After returning to India, he settled in Ferozepur, ran a school, and became a prolific writer with over 200 published articles.
Saraswathi Rajamani
Saraswathi Rajamani is remembered as one of the youngest spies of the INA, joining the movement at just 16.
Born in Rangoon (now Myanmar), she donated all her jewellery to the INA during the freedom struggle. Impressed by her dedication, Subhas Chandra Bose personally inducted her into the intelligence wing of the Rani of Jhansi Regiment.
Disguised as a boy, she infiltrated British camps to gather intelligence. In one daring mission, she posed as a dancer, drugged British officers, and successfully rescued a fellow spy.
She passed away in 2018 in Chennai, leaving behind a legacy of fearless patriotism.
Sehmat Khan
Sehmat Khan’s story gained wider recognition through the film Raazi, but her real-life bravery is even more extraordinary.
A Kashmiri woman, she was trained by Indian intelligence and married a Pakistani Army officer as part of her mission during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
She successfully relayed crucial intelligence, including information about PNS Ghazi and Pakistan’s naval plans.
After completing her mission, she returned to India safely—pregnant with her husband’s child—carrying both the weight of her sacrifice and the success of her operation.
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