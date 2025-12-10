Dhurandhar 2 Plot, Storyline, Cast Details: What To Expect From Aditya Dhar's Spy Thriller, More About Ranveer Singh's Character & Release Date
Dhurandhar 2: Today, let's get to know more about Dhurandhar 2 - plot, storyline and what more to expect from this Ranveer Singh-starrer.
Dhurandhar 2 Plot, Storyline, Cast Details
Dhurandhar 2 Plot, Storyline, Cast Details: After the tasting the stupendous success with Dhurandhar, the makers dropped the cliffhanger climax, confirming that there will be a part 2 to the film. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers. Today, let's get to know more about Dhurandhar 2 - plot, storyline and what more to expect from this Ranveer Singh-starrer.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, had a 4 minute long post credit scene, which acted like a trailer for Part 2. The makers revealed that the sequel of Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid. Currently, the film has been subtitled as 'Revenge'. Looks like, Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Yash's 'Toxic'.
Dhurandhar 2 Plot
The second part titled Dhurandhar Part 2 will continue the story with a cliffhanger ending from the first part. In the end viewers are shown Ranveer Singh's character as Hamza Ali Mazar, later revealed as Jaskirat Singh Rangi - an undercover operative from India who is on an covert mission in Pakistan. Hamza's next target remains - Bade Sahab aka Iqbal, the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks on India, like 26/11.
Dhurandhar 2 Storyline
Dhurandhar 2 storyline begins with Hamza taking over the late Rehman's throne and becoming a powerful figure in Pakistan's political scene. Dhurandhar 2 will be more about Hamza' character and his backstory it seems, revealing how Jaskirat became Hamza and led the Mission Dhurandhar, giving more depth to his titular role in the movie.
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
Although, the cast names featuring in Dhurandhar 2 are not yet confirmed yet we feel these titutlar ones from part 1 will reprise their roles. Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB (based on Ajit Doval), Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, ISI (based on Ilyas Kashmiri), Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Jameel's daughter, Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali (based on Altaf Hussain, leader and founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London), Naveen Kaushik as Donga, Manav Gohil as Sushant Bansal, Deputy Director of the IB, Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, Rehman's cousin and second-in-command among others.
However, fans are surely going to miss the impressive act by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.
Dhurandhar Budget, Earnings
With very little known about the part 2 of the film - Dhurandhar was made on a whopping budget of Rs 140 crore and it has by far earned Rs 190. 6 crore already. The numbers are on a high and looks like it will rake in huge moolah in the coming days.
Dhurandhar Based On Major Mohit Sharma?
Well, the initial buzz about the movie was that it is based on the life of Late Major Mohit Sharma AC SM, but the filmmaker Aditya Dhar had clarified later that it is not so. The late soldier's parents moved to Delhi High Court, requesting a stay on the film. After court’s orders, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) watched the film and stated there are no similarities in the film to the soldier’s life.
Aditya Dhar even tweeted and clarified: "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind."
