7 / 7

Well, the initial buzz about the movie was that it is based on the life of Late Major Mohit Sharma AC SM, but the filmmaker Aditya Dhar had clarified later that it is not so. The late soldier's parents moved to Delhi High Court, requesting a stay on the film. After court’s orders, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) watched the film and stated there are no similarities in the film to the soldier’s life.

Aditya Dhar even tweeted and clarified: "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind."