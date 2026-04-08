Dhurandhar 2: Teachings from Guru Granth Sahib and Bhagavad Gita in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, their meaning and the religious conversations around the film

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Addressing these concerns, R. Madhavan shared that there was no intention to hurt sentiments. He noted that care was taken during filming to maintain the sanctity of the moment, including ensuring that the cigarette was not present during the recitation of sacred lines.

Additionally, Director Aditya Dhar has strongly condemned the viral AI-generated poster of Ranveer Singh, calling it a "malicious attempt" to create a false narrative. The fake image sparked controversy by showing Singh’s character wearing a Sikh turban while smoking, an act that Dhar clarified is not in the movie and deeply respects the Sikh community's sentiments . He has warned of legal action against those spreading the morphed content and urged fans to only trust information from official sources.