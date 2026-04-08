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NewsPhotosDhurandhar 2: Teachings from Guru Granth Sahib and Bhagavad Gita in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, their meaning and the religious conversations around the film
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Dhurandhar 2: Teachings from Guru Granth Sahib and Bhagavad Gita in Aditya Dhar’s directorial, their meaning and the religious conversations around the film

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 goes beyond action, weaving teachings from the Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagavad Gita into its narrative — here’s a closer look at its core spiritual themes.
Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
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Audience Reactions and Conversations Around Representation

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Audience Reactions and Conversations Around Representation

The film has also sparked conversations among sections of the audience, particularly regarding certain visual elements and character portrayals.

Some viewers from the Sikh community expressed concerns over scenes depicting a turbaned character in proximity to a cigarette, as tobacco is prohibited in Sikhism and considered a serious violation (Bajjar Kurehit).

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Clarification from the Team

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Clarification from the Team

Addressing these concerns, R. Madhavan shared that there was no intention to hurt sentiments. He noted that care was taken during filming to maintain the sanctity of the moment, including ensuring that the cigarette was not present during the recitation of sacred lines.

Additionally, Director Aditya Dhar has strongly condemned the viral AI-generated poster of Ranveer Singh, calling it a "malicious attempt" to create a false narrative. The fake image sparked controversy by showing Singh’s character wearing a Sikh turban while smoking, an act that Dhar clarified is not in the movie and deeply respects the Sikh community's sentiments . He has warned of legal action against those spreading the morphed content and urged fans to only trust information from official sources. 

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Dhurandhar 2 highlights values of duty, sacrifice

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Dhurandhar 2 highlights values of duty, sacrifice

Dhurandhar 2 brings together teachings from different traditions and presents them through a contemporary narrative. The film highlights values of duty, sacrifice, and resilience through it's story.

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Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 teachingsRanveer SinghAditya Dhar
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