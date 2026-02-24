Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic movie at box office: Cast, fee & run-time - Ranveer Singh aka Hamza to clash with Yash aka Raya on March 19

5 / 8

Dhurandhar Cast Fees - Revisiting their remuneration

According to an earlier report by News18, Ranveer Singh was paid between a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar. R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer.

Rehmat Dakait aka Akshaye Khanna was paid Rs 2.5 crore for his brilliant portrayal in the movie. Sanjay Dutt who played SP Chaudhary Aslam in the movie got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly while Arjun Rampal was paid Rs 1 crore for playing Major Iqbal.

According to MenXP report, Sara Arjun, who portrayed Yalina Jamali was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for her part.