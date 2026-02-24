Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic movie at box office: Cast, fee & run-time - Ranveer Singh aka Hamza to clash with Yash aka Raya on March 19
Cast, fee & run-time - let's try to find out more about these two massive releases.
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic movie at box office
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic movie at box office: Two most-anticipated movies of Indian cinema - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are all set to clash on March 19, 2026. From lead cast members, their reported fee to staggering budget details - let's try to find out more about these two massive releases.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups budget
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups budget
Yash's most anticipated movie is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is an upcoming spy action thriller film which is a direct sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) - serving as the second and final instalment of a duology. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' at the Box Office.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups release
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups release
Yash's Toxic movie is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has locked in March 19 release date, coinciding with Eid-al-Fitr, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivals.
Dhurandhar Cast Fees - Revisiting their remuneration
Dhurandhar Cast Fees - Revisiting their remuneration
According to an earlier report by News18, Ranveer Singh was paid between a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar. R Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal, was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. He is one of the highest paid actors in the movie after Ranveer.
Rehmat Dakait aka Akshaye Khanna was paid Rs 2.5 crore for his brilliant portrayal in the movie. Sanjay Dutt who played SP Chaudhary Aslam in the movie got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly while Arjun Rampal was paid Rs 1 crore for playing Major Iqbal.
According to MenXP report, Sara Arjun, who portrayed Yalina Jamali was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for her part.
Dhurandhar Budget, Earnings
Dhurandhar Budget, Earnings
Dhurandhar part 1 and 2 has been made on a massive budget of Rs 250–475 crore respectively and it has by far earned Rs 1,347–1,428 crore worldwide (estimated figures). The numbers are on a high and therefore Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.
Dhurandhar 2 plot, storyline
Dhurandhar 2 plot, storyline
Dhurandhar 2 storyline begins with Hamza taking over the late Rehman's throne and becoming a powerful figure in Pakistan's political scene. Dhurandhar 2 will be more about Hamza' character and his backstory it seems, revealing how Jaskirat became Hamza and led the Mission Dhurandhar, giving more depth to his titular role in the movie.
From the looks of the teaser - the spy thriller surely looks edgy and thrilling. It will not only give us a backstory to Hamza's character but also present the character in dual avatar which explains the violent nature of the movie. Hamza’s dual identity, his ‘revenge’ the naya Hindustan' - is something we all wanna know.
Toxic Movie Cast fee
Toxic Cast fee
According to Filmibeat, Yash the main lead of the movie is taking home a whopping Rs 50 crore. Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Toxic and her first character poster was unveiled sometime back. As per Koimoi report, the actress has got a staggering fee of Rs 15 crore. She apparently has got a hike of 114% hike in her remuneration as for Ram-Charan-starrer Game Changer, she allegedly got around 5-7 crore. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca in Toxic.
Samyuktha Menon has charged Rs 1 crore for her role, as per Filmibeat. She completed her schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thathamangalam and graduated a bachelors in economics.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for Toxic. Shine Tom Chacko has allegedly received Rs 40 lakh for his part. Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa in Toxic while the lady superstar of South cinema aka Nayanthara plays Ganga in Toxic.
Daali Dhananjaya has reportedly got Rs 35 lakh for Toxic.
Trending Photos