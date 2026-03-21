Dhurandhar 2: Who was IC-814 hijacker Zahoor Mistry, killed in Karachi, and which actor portrayed his inspired character?
Who was Zahoor Mistry?
Zahoor Ibrahim Mistry, also known as Zahid Akhund, was among the five terrorists involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 on December 24, 1999.
The flight had taken off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and was headed to Delhi when it was seized mid-air. Carrying around 180 passengers and crew members, the aircraft was flown across multiple locations during the ordeal, including stops attempted in Lahore and Amritsar, before eventually landing in Kandahar.
(Note:The image used is of the actor portraying the character in Dhurandhar and not of the real-life individual.)
The IC-814 hijacking
The hijacking remains one of the most high-profile aviation crises in India’s history. After days of negotiations, the Indian government agreed to release three jailed आतंकists—Masood Azhar, Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar—in exchange for the passengers’ freedom. The operation was overseen by then-Intelligence Bureau official Ajit Doval.
The killing of Rupin Katyal
During the hijack, Mistry was responsible for the murder of 25-year-old passenger Rupin Katyal. The young man, who was returning from his honeymoon in Kathmandu, was stabbed onboard—an act intended to pressure the Indian government during negotiations. He remains the only fatality of the incident.
Life under a false identity
After the hijacking, Mistry reportedly lived in Karachi under the alias Zahid Akhund. He is believed to have run a furniture business named Crescent Furniture in the city, maintaining a low profile for years.
How was he killed?
As per severa; media reports, Mistry was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The attackers, said to be on a motorcycle, fled the scene after opening fire. Authorities later recovered multiple bullet casings from the spot, and CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspects in the vicinity around the time of the incident.
(Image source: @Iron_under_Flag)
Reel vs real in Dhurandhar 2
In Dhurandhar 2, a character inspired by Mistry is portrayed delivering the line, “Hindu bahut hi darpok qaum hai. Pados mein hi rehte hain hum, ghoont bhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho,” to R. Madhavan’s IB Director Ajay Sanyal.
Who played the character?
Actor Vivek Sinha portrays the character inspired by Zahoor Mistry in the film. His performance has been widely discussed, with some viewers reacting strongly to the portrayal.
Following the backlash, Sinha took to social media to clarify that he is an actor playing a role and has no connection to the real-life figure. He mentioned that he is not Pakistani and certainly not a terrorist.
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