Dhurandhar 2: Who was IC-814 hijacker Zahoor Mistry, killed in Karachi, and which actor portrayed his inspired character?

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Zahoor Ibrahim Mistry, also known as Zahid Akhund, was among the five terrorists involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 on December 24, 1999.

The flight had taken off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and was headed to Delhi when it was seized mid-air. Carrying around 180 passengers and crew members, the aircraft was flown across multiple locations during the ordeal, including stops attempted in Lahore and Amritsar, before eventually landing in Kandahar.

(Note:The image used is of the actor portraying the character in Dhurandhar and not of the real-life individual.)