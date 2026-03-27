Dhurandhar 2: Who was Rasputin, the controversial Russian mystic healer who angered nobles and inspired the iconic track?
The “Healing” Mystery
Rasputin was believed to have temporarily eased Alexei’s suffering.
Historians suggest his success may not have been mystical, instead, he reportedly advised stopping aspirin, a blood thinner, which helped reduce the boy’s bleeding.
(Image source: historyfeelsthepodcast)
The Dramatic Death of Rasputin
Rasputin’s growing influence angered Russian nobles.
He survived multiple assassination attempts before finally being killed in 1916 by nobles including Prince Felix Yusupov.
Legend claims he was poisoned, shot multiple times, beaten, and drowned, though reports suggest he likely died from a gunshot wound.
Rasputin Parallel in Dhurandhar 2
In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the Rasputin reference appears during a tense sequence.
After killing Major Iqbal, Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) is captured and brutally interrogated. The scene builds suspense as power dynamics shift unexpectedly.
Power, Control & Survival
As Hamza faces interrogation, Lt General Shamshad Hassan appears passive, until a call from IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan) changes everything.
Much like Rasputin’s story, the scene reflects themes of control, influence, and survival against the odds.
Aditya Dhar’s Storytelling Style
This isn’t the first time Aditya Dhar has used historical or literary parallels.
In Dhurandhar, he drew inspiration from Julius Caesar, mirroring betrayal and power struggles.
With Dhurandhar 2, the Rasputin reference adds another layer, blending history with cinematic storytelling to deepen the narrative impact.
(All images: X)
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