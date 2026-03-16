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NewsPhotos‘Dhurandhar 2’: Will Rehman Dakait return? Will Hamza die? What crime did Jaskirat Singh Rangi commit — 9 big questions, fan theories & hidden details you probably missed in the trailer
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‘Dhurandhar 2’: Will Rehman Dakait return? Will Hamza die? What crime did Jaskirat Singh Rangi commit — 9 big questions, fan theories & hidden details you probably missed in the trailer

The Revenge gears up to hit theatres on March 19, the internet is buzzing with questions and fan theories. The explosive trailer has left audiences speculating about hidden characters, possible cameos, and major twists.
Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Who Is Bade Sahab? Is It Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi?

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Who Is Bade Sahab? Is It Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi?

One of the biggest mysteries from the first film is the identity of Bade Sahab, the shadowy godfather believed to control the nexus of crime and politics in Pakistan.

The character is said to be the superior of Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam. Several fan theories suggest that the role could be played by Salman Khan or Emraan Hashmi, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

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Is ‘Uri’ Connected To Dhurandhar?

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Is ‘Uri’ Connected To Dhurandhar?

Sharp-eyed fans have spotted a possible connection between Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar.

The name Jaskirat Singh Rangi sparked speculation, especially when the protagonist Hamza delivers the line:“Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.”

The dialogue was originally delivered by Paresh Rawal as NSA Govind Bharadwaj in Uri.

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Major Iqbal’s Possible Link to Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Dark Past: Is a Massive Showdown Coming?

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Major Iqbal’s Possible Link to Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Dark Past: Is a Massive Showdown Coming?

Fans believe there may be a deeper connection between Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, and Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal. The trailer ends on a dramatic note, teasing an intense faceoff between the two as Jaskirat declares, “India will now decide the future of Pakistan.”

Several fan theories suggest that Major Iqbal could be directly linked to Jaskirat’s tragic past. Rumours circulating online speculate that the incident involving Jaskirat’s parents in Punjab may have been influenced by Iqbal and his past actions. If true, the sequel could set the stage for a deeply personal confrontation between the two characters.

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Hidden Detail You Probably Missed in the Trailer: Hamza and the Second Spy Go Way Back

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Hidden Detail You Probably Missed in the Trailer: Hamza and the Second Spy Go Way Back

In part one, another Indian spy is shown being brutally tortured by Major Iqbal. What many viewers might have missed is that this spy appears to share a past with Hamza.

A brief glimpse in the trailer shows the two training together, hinting that they may have once been close allies. Fans suggest the duo must have known each other from the past. 

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Will Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait Return?

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Will Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait Return?

Fans loved Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, in the first film.

However, the character seemingly dies in the climax. Now fans are asking:

Could he return through flashbacks?

What happened to his family?

Will his brother Uzair Baloch uncover the truth about his death and Hamza’s identity?

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Will Yalina Kill Hamza?

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Will Yalina Kill Hamza?

One of the most shocking moments in the trailer shows Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, pointing a gun.

The target isn’t revealed, but fans speculate it could be Hamza after she discovers his real identity.

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What Is Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Real Story?

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What Is Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Real Story?

The first film revealed that Jaskirat Singh Rangi was recruited from jail for the mission.

But many questions remain unanswered:What crime did he commit?, Why was he imprisoned?, Who were his parents shown in the flashbacks?, And what does his line “Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon” truly mean?

Fans are hoping the sequel dives deeper into his backstory.

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What Role Will Yami Gautam Play?

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What Role Will Yami Gautam Play?

Reports suggest Yami Gautam will have an important role in Dhurandhar 2.

However, details about her character remain tightly under wraps. Some fans believe she might reprise her RAW agent Pallavi Sharma role from Uri, while other viral theories claim she could play a doctor.

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Will There Be A Third Part?

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Will There Be A Third Part?

A viral Reddit theory claims the franchise might continue with a third film titled “Dhurandhar: The Mayhem”, possibly releasing in June.

However, this remains pure speculation, and the makers have not confirmed anything yet.

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“Honsla, Eendhan, Badla”

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“Honsla, Eendhan, Badla”

The trailer also hints at a thematic shift.

The first film revolved around the line “Nazar aur sabr”, symbolising patience and strategic planning by Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The sequel’s tagline — “Honsla, Eendhan, Badla”,  suggests a darker transformation, where courage becomes the fuel for revenge.

(ALL IMAGES: X)

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