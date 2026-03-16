‘Dhurandhar 2’: Will Rehman Dakait return? Will Hamza die? What crime did Jaskirat Singh Rangi commit — 9 big questions, fan theories & hidden details you probably missed in the trailer

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One of the biggest mysteries from the first film is the identity of Bade Sahab, the shadowy godfather believed to control the nexus of crime and politics in Pakistan.

The character is said to be the superior of Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam. Several fan theories suggest that the role could be played by Salman Khan or Emraan Hashmi, but there has been no official confirmation yet.