Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal, Real Characters Vs Reel Names: Meet Ranveer Singh Who Plays Ashok Chakra Awardee Major Mohit Sharma To R Madhavan As NSA Ajit Doval - In Pics

1 / 7

Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal: Reel Vs Real - The makers of upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar dropped the trailer a few days back, leaving the audiences gasping for breath. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar. It has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences. Today, let's get to know about the real-life characters on whom this movie is based:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)