Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal, Real Characters Vs Reel Names: Meet Ranveer Singh Who Plays Ashok Chakra Awardee Major Mohit Sharma To R Madhavan As NSA Ajit Doval - In Pics
Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal: Today, let's get to know about the real-life characters who inspired the high-octane actioner.
Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal: Reel Vs Real
Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal: Reel Vs Real - The makers of upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar dropped the trailer a few days back, leaving the audiences gasping for breath. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar. It has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences. Today, let's get to know about the real-life characters on whom this movie is based:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
About Dhurandhar Cast
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun. Netizens have hailed the stellar ensemble, headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun (debut). It is written, directed by Aditya Dhar. It is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.
Sanjay Dutt As SP Chaudhary Aslam - The Jinn
The seasoned actor is is playing SP Chaudhary Aslam, based on Chaudhry Aslam, one of Pakistan's top cops and encounter specialists.
Ranveer Singh - Wrath Of God
According to NDTV, the buzz is strong that Ranveer Singh is playing Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma., who infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group under the alias 'Iftikhar Bhat' and was killed in action after eliminating the terrorists in a counter-insurgency operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal
Arjun's character is inspired from Major Iqbal - a brutal and cold antagonist who opens the trailer with a mind-numbing and eerie torture scene. The makers have reportedly modeled him on Ilyas Kashmiri, a feared Pakistani militant once dubbed the 'new Osama bin Laden'.
R Madhavan as Ajit Doval in Dhurandhar
R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a top officer of the Indian Intelligence Agency, better known as Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW). In the movie, he is introduced as 'Charioteer of Karma', baring a resemblance to the India’s current National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
Akshaye Khanna As Rehman Dakait - Apex Predator
Rehman Dakait, born Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch was one of Karachi's most notorious criminals, reportedly. He was the crime lord from Karachi's Lyari area who presided over the infamous Peoples' Aman Committee until his death in a police confrontation in 2009, as per GQ India.
