Dhurandhar Puts Spotlight On Balochistan: Bollywood Legends Who Belonged To The Region

As Dhurandhar continues its remarkable run at the box office, the film has sparked renewed conversations around Balochistan—a region that has quietly shaped the lives of several iconic figures in Indian cinema. Long before the spotlight returned to the region, many Bollywood legends traced their roots to Balochistan, leaving behind a lasting cinematic legacy.
Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Bollywood personalities who belonged to Balochistan

Here’s a look at some of the most celebrated Bollywood personalities who belonged to Balochistan

Kader Khan

Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan was born in Pishin, Balochistan, in undivided India. He spent much of his early childhood there with his mother before his family eventually moved to Mumbai in search of better opportunities.

Kader Khan went on to become one of Bollywood’s most influential figures, known for his impeccable comic timing and powerful dialogue writing. Over his illustrious career, he won multiple Filmfare Awards and was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri in 2019, cementing his legacy in Indian cinema.

Amjad Khan

Immortalised as the menacing Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Amjad Khan was born in Quetta in 1940.

With a career spanning over 130 films, Khan remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic antagonists. His performance in Sholay continues to define villainy in Indian cinema decades later.

Raaj Kumar

Born as Kulbhushan Pandit in Loralai, Balochistan, in 1926, Raaj Kumar had a fascinating journey before entering films. He initially served as a police officer in Mumbai before transitioning to acting.

Known for his distinctive dialogue delivery and commanding screen presence, Raaj Kumar featured in over 70 films, including classics like Mother India, Waqt, Pakeezah, and Saudagar. He remains remembered for his larger-than-life performances.

Veena Kumari (Tajour Sultana)

Born in Quetta, Veena Kumari, also known as Tajour Sultana was among the most popular faces of Hindi and Urdu cinema in the 1940s and 1950s.

Her family later moved to Lahore, where they lived for several years. Veena Kumari was particularly known for her work in pre-Partition cinema, earning acclaim for her expressive performances.

Mehul Kumar

Born as Mohammed Ibrahim Baloch, filmmaker Mehul Kumar belonged to a Makrani Baloch background. Unlike many actors of his time, Kumar brought his identity into Bollywood through direction.

He directed socially driven and patriotic films such as Krantiveer and Kareeb, which resonated strongly with audiences and reflected his commitment to meaningful storytelling.

As Dhurandhar reignites interest in Balochistan, these legends serve as a reminder of the region’s deep yet often overlooked contribution to Bollywood’s golden legacy.

