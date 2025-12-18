Dhurandhar Puts Spotlight On Balochistan: Bollywood Legends Who Belonged To The Region

2 / 6

Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan was born in Pishin, Balochistan, in undivided India. He spent much of his early childhood there with his mother before his family eventually moved to Mumbai in search of better opportunities.

Kader Khan went on to become one of Bollywood’s most influential figures, known for his impeccable comic timing and powerful dialogue writing. Over his illustrious career, he won multiple Filmfare Awards and was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri in 2019, cementing his legacy in Indian cinema.