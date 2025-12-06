Dhurandhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna — Real Age, Educational Qualifications And Who Among Them Has Military Training
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5 and has been grabbing headlines for its positive reviews and chartbuster songs. Here’s a look at the real age and educational qualifications of the Dhurandhar cast, and who among them has undergone military training.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead in the film, has been earning praise for his powerful portrayal. In the movie, he sports a striking new look, but in real life, he is 40 years old.
Ranveer joined H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, but reportedly felt that the idea of acting was “too far-fetched” at the time and focused on creative writing instead. He later moved to the United States, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. During his time at university, he also took acting classes and pursued theatre as his minor.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun, who essayed the role of Yalina, is the youngest member of the cast. She is 20 years old. Sara completed her schooling in Mumbai while simultaneously balancing her acting commitments.
R Madhavan
R. Madhavan plays the role of Ajay Sanyal in Dhurandhar and is 55 years old in real life.
He received a scholarship from Rajaram College, Kolhapur, to represent India as a cultural ambassador and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, as part of an exchange program with Rotary International. He later completed his education and earned a BSc in Electronics.
During his college years, Madhavan actively participated in military training through the NCC (National Cadet Corps). At the age of 22, he was recognised as one of the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra, which gave him the opportunity to travel to England with a group of NCC cadets.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna, who appeared in a brutal role as Rehman, is 50 years old.
He studied at Bombay International School, Babulnath, and later completed his 11th and 12th from Lawrence School, Lovedale, Ooty. He went on to graduate from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal, who played Major Iqbal in the film, is 53 years old.
He studied at St. Patrick’s School, Devlali, Nashik, where his mother was a teacher, and later attended Kodaikanal International School. He went on to graduate with an Honours degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi is 71 years old.
He completed his schooling in Delhi and studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj. During his school years, he actively participated in mono-acting competitions. He later worked with the New Delhi theatre group Pierrot’s Troupe and studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is 66 years old.
He studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and later attended Elphinstone College, Mumbai.
