Dhurandhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna — Real Age, Educational Qualifications And Who Among Them Has Military Training

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead in the film, has been earning praise for his powerful portrayal. In the movie, he sports a striking new look, but in real life, he is 40 years old.

Ranveer joined H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, but reportedly felt that the idea of acting was “too far-fetched” at the time and focused on creative writing instead. He later moved to the United States, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. During his time at university, he also took acting classes and pursued theatre as his minor.