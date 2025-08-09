Advertisement
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight

While Bollywood stars often live in the spotlight, some of their siblings prefer to stay away from the limelight. Here’s a look at a few lesser-known brothers and sisters of famous celebs.

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Aditya Rai

Aditya Rai

Brother of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Rai has kept away from the film industry, except for a brief stint as a producer.

Siddharth Chopra

Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ younger brother Siddharth has occasionally been spotted at events but largely keeps to himself and stays away from the media glare.

Kritika Tiwari

Kritika Tiwari

Unlike her younger brother Kartik Aaryan, who pursued a career in films, Kritika chose to follow their parents’ path and build a career in medicine.

Meghna Oberoi

Meghna Oberoi

Sister of Vivek Oberoi, Meghna Oberoi is married and settled away from the limelight, focusing on her personal life.

Ritika Bhavnani

Ritika Bhavnani

Ranveer Singh’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani, makes rare appearances, often spotted at family functions and important events.

Mishaal Advani

Mishaal Advani

Actress Kiara Advani’s brother, Mishaal Advani, is a rapper and music producer who chooses a low-profile public presence.

Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan

Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, has always maintained a private life, rarely appearing in public or at industry events.

