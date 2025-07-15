Did You Know These 7 Hyped-Bollywood Films Were Announced But Never Got Made: Shuddhi To Takht - What Went Wrong!
7 Unreleased Bollywood Films: Today, let's take a look at 7 such Bollywood gems which were supposed to release but never saw the light of the day due to many reasons.
7 Unreleased Bollywood Films
7 Unreleased Bollywood Films: Some of the biggest filmmakers made huge announcements regarding films which could have been game changers over the years. Many were shot, others just announced but never went on floors - today let's take a look at 7 such Bollywood gems which were supposed to release but never saw the light of the day due to many reasons. Let's find out what went wrong, based on several media reports:
Time Machine
It was supposed to be have an ensemble-heavy star cast with the likes of Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Naseeruddin Shah - in a tale about time travel concept. The movie was helmed by Shekhar Kapur who filmed most of the film before abandoning it for bigger projects.
Takht
A historical epic drama directed by Karan Johar was announced with a huge ensemble cast. The project was ultimately shelved, with Johar moving on to other projects. Takht included stars like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Shuddhi
Initially announced with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, and later with Salman Khan. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's names were also floating around. This film was never produced despite multiple casting announcements. Karan Johar was supposed to back this project which battled many re-casting rumours.
Shoebite
The film was supposed to feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and directed by Shoojit Sircar. However, it faced a legal battle between Percept Picture Company and UTV Motion Pictures, preventing its release despite being completed.
Munna Bhai Chale America
After 2 super successful Munna Bhai films in a row, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani were all set to come up with the third one, to complete the trilogy. In fact, they even released a trailer in anticipation back in 2007. This unreleased film was shelved after Sanjay Dutt's legal troubles and the filmmakers' dissatisfaction with the script.
Inshallah
Fans were excited when buzz about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt coming together for Inshallah began. However, the film was shelved due to creative differences between the director and the lead actor.
Dus
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited film directed by Mukul S Anand was called Dus. It was on Indian agents who were trying to prevent an Indo-Pak war. However, the untimely death of the director Mukul Anand on the sets left the film as it is. The project was abandoned after Mukul Anand's death, with only the music album being released.
Trending Photos