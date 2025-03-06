Disha Patani To Triptii Dimri: Decoding Their Sultry Swimwear Fashion Giving Major Summer Vibes - In Pics
Actresses Wearing Bikinis On A Beach!
As the summer heat sets in, it'd be a brilliant idea to hit the shore and soak up the beachy vibes! While it's crucial to cool down by the waves, it's equally important to have beach outfits packed for the outing! Take cues from our very own Bollywood divas who've embraced vibrancy with cute bikinis and chic cover-ups to look sensational and have a fashion moment!
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri keeps it cool and classy in a black bikini set paired up with a beige wrap skirt. Sport on some black shades, and a cap and you're all set to soak up the sun!
Sonakshi Sinha In A Monokini
Want to ditch the bikinis? Sonakshi Sinha shows how to stay classy on the beach with a monokini. She stuns in a full-length vibrant dress featuring off-shoulders and frills on the edges, and you can do it too!
Radhikka Madan
Take cues from Radhikka Madan to set the temperatures soaring in a red hot bikini set. You could amp up the style game by accessorising it with shell jewellery.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor shows how to stun in a pink bikini set that's just as hot as it looks! Style it off with cute bracelets and a chic sunglass to add oomph to the overall look!
Disha Patani's Bold Bikini Look
The Bollywood hottie Disha Patani is known for her hot bod and chiselled looks. The diva is a beach bum and often teases photos on social media wearing stunning beachwear - be it monokinis, bikinis or stylish swimwear - Disha aces it all like a diva!
Alaya F
Alaya F is a beach baby who loves to flaunt her toned physique in a black bikini set featuring a striking back. She sprinkled sass by layering her look with metal sunglasses and minimalist earpieces.
