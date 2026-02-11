Disha Patani wears a red hot Kanijvaram corset saree by Tarun Tahiliani, it's priced over Rs 500,000, more than iPhone 17 pro max 2 TB!
Disha Patani latest pics: Actress stunned fans on social media, turning up in a classic Tarun Tahiliani corset saree outfit in red.
Disha Patani's latest hot pics
Disha Patani's latest hot pics: The actress, who has a massive fan base of 61.6 million followers on Instagram, is known for her bold and beautiful appearances. The stunner who was recently in news for her link-up with popular Punjabi singer Talwiinder, dropped some breathtaking photos wearing a red corset saree by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Disha Patani in Kanjivaram concept saree price
The stunner was seen draped in a Kanjivaram concept saree by none other than ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to his website, the corset blouse saree is priced at a whopping Rs 558,200. The staggering amount is actually more than iphone 17 pro max 2 TB storage which is priced at Rs 229900.00 (inclusive of all taxes).
Disha Patani in a breathtaking look
Bollywood beauty is known for her smouldering looks in western outfits, but this time she nailed her desi avatar equally well.
Disha Patani's corset saree
Actress shared the photos online and fans couldn't help but drop some 'wow' comments.
Disha Patani's gorgeous pics
Complementing her saree look, Disha wore statement jewellery gold earrings and a neckpiece.
Disha Patani's Backless Avatar
Disha Patani rocks her look in a stylish designer wear, flaunting her curves.
Disha Patani looking sensational
Disha Patani shared her photoshoot on social media and looks sensational in her semi-desi avatar.
