NewsPhotosDisha Patani wears a red hot Kanijvaram corset saree by Tarun Tahiliani, it's priced over Rs 500,000, more than iPhone 17 pro max 2 TB!
Disha Patani wears a red hot Kanijvaram corset saree by Tarun Tahiliani, it's priced over Rs 500,000, more than iPhone 17 pro max 2 TB!

Disha Patani latest pics: Actress stunned fans on social media, turning up in a classic Tarun Tahiliani corset saree outfit in red.

Updated:Feb 11, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Disha Patani's latest hot pics

1/7
Disha Patani's latest hot pics

Disha Patani's latest hot pics: The actress, who has a massive fan base of 61.6 million followers on Instagram, is known for her bold and beautiful appearances. The stunner who was recently in news for her link-up with popular Punjabi singer Talwiinder, dropped some breathtaking photos wearing a red corset saree by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Disha Patani in Kanjivaram concept saree price

2/7
Disha Patani in Kanjivaram concept saree price

The stunner was seen draped in a Kanjivaram concept saree by none other than ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to his website, the corset blouse saree is priced at a whopping Rs 558,200. The staggering amount is actually more than iphone 17 pro max 2 TB storage which is priced at Rs 229900.00 (inclusive of all taxes).

 

Disha Patani in a breathtaking look

3/7
Disha Patani in a breathtaking look

Bollywood beauty is known for her smouldering looks in western outfits, but this time she nailed her desi avatar equally well.

Disha Patani's corset saree

4/7
Disha Patani's corset saree

Actress shared the photos online and fans couldn't help but drop some 'wow' comments.

Disha Patani's gorgeous pics

5/7
Disha Patani's gorgeous pics

Complementing her saree look, Disha wore statement jewellery gold earrings and a neckpiece.

Disha Patani's Backless Avatar

6/7
Disha Patani's Backless Avatar

Disha Patani rocks her look in a stylish designer wear, flaunting her curves.

Disha Patani looking sensational

7/7
Disha Patani looking sensational

Disha Patani shared her photoshoot on social media and looks sensational in her semi-desi avatar.

Disha PataniDisha Patani hot picsDisha Patani sareeiPhone 17 Pro MaxiPhone 17 Pricephoto of the dayDisha Patani boyfriendTalwiinderEntertainmentTarun Tahilianidisha patani saree price
