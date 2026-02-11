Disha Patani wears a red hot Kanijvaram corset saree by Tarun Tahiliani, it's priced over Rs 500,000, more than iPhone 17 pro max 2 TB!

2 / 7

The stunner was seen draped in a Kanjivaram concept saree by none other than ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to his website, the corset blouse saree is priced at a whopping Rs 558,200. The staggering amount is actually more than iphone 17 pro max 2 TB storage which is priced at Rs 229900.00 (inclusive of all taxes).