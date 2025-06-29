Ditched Engineering For Acting: Meet The Panchayat Star Who Was An IIT Student And Now Charges Rs 70,000 Per Episode
In this feature, we spotlight one of the most beloved cast members of Panchayat, an actor who left behind a promising engineering career to chase his passion for acting. Today, he’s not only a fan favorite but also boasts a net worth of Rs 7 crore.
From IIT to the Screen: The Journey of Meer Actor Jitendra Kumar
The actor in question is Jitendra Kumar, best known for his roles in Kota Factory, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Panchayat. His journey from IIT to the entertainment world is nothing short of inspiring.
An Actor Since Birth
Born in a small village in Rajasthan, Jitendra always had a natural flair for acting. As a child, he would often mimic Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nana Patekar, entertaining friends and family with his impressions.
A Real-Life Kota Factory
Fulfilling his father’s dream, Jitendra was sent to Kota to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exams. He cleared the JEE and got admission into the Civil Engineering program at IIT Kharagpur.
From Engineer to Theatre Enthusiast
At IIT, Jitendra found his true calling not in engineering, but on stage. He joined the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society, where he met Biswapati Sarkar, who would later become the creative director at The Viral Fever (TVF). This connection would prove pivotal in Jitendra’s acting career.
Brief Stint in the Corporate World
After graduating, Jitendra landed a high-paying job at an MNC in Bengaluru. However, he soon realized that corporate life wasn’t for him.
The Leap of Faith
He left his job to join TVF full-time, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Jitendra rose to prominence with TVF Pitchers and won hearts as “Jeetu Bhaiya” in Kota Factory.
But it was his portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat that catapulted him to nationwide fame.
Panchayat: A Turning Point
Set in the fictional village of Phulera, Panchayat captured audiences with its simple, heartwarming storytelling. Jitendra’s performance struck a chord with viewers across generations, cementing his place in Indian OTT history.
Jitendra Kumar’s Net Worth and Earnings
According to Business Standard, Jitendra Kumar was the highest-paid actor in Panchayat Season 3, earning Rs 70,000 per episode, which totaled Rs 5.6 lakh for the season. As of now, his estimated net worth is Rs 7 crore.
Jitendra's Car Collection
Jitendra owns a lavish car collection, including: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d – Rs 88.18 lakh, Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Rs 82.10 lakh Toyota Fortuner – Rs 48.43 lakh Mini Countryman – Rs 42 lakh
