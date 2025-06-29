Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923919https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/ditched-engineering-for-acting-meet-the-panchayat-star-who-was-an-iit-student-and-now-charges-rs-70000-per-episode-2923919
NewsPhotosDitched Engineering For Acting: Meet The Panchayat Star Who Was An IIT Student And Now Charges Rs 70,000 Per Episode
photoDetails

Ditched Engineering For Acting: Meet The Panchayat Star Who Was An IIT Student And Now Charges Rs 70,000 Per Episode

In this feature, we spotlight one of the most beloved cast members of Panchayat, an actor who left behind a promising engineering career to chase his passion for acting. Today, he’s not only a fan favorite but also boasts a net worth of Rs 7 crore.

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Follow Us

From IIT to the Screen: The Journey of Meer Actor Jitendra Kumar

1/9
From IIT to the Screen: The Journey of Meer Actor Jitendra Kumar

The actor in question is Jitendra Kumar, best known for his roles in Kota Factory, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Panchayat. His journey from IIT to the entertainment world is nothing short of inspiring.

 

Follow Us

An Actor Since Birth

2/9
An Actor Since Birth

Born in a small village in Rajasthan, Jitendra always had a natural flair for acting. As a child, he would often mimic Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nana Patekar, entertaining friends and family with his impressions.

Follow Us

A Real-Life Kota Factory

3/9
A Real-Life Kota Factory

Fulfilling his father’s dream, Jitendra was sent to Kota to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exams. He cleared the JEE and got admission into the Civil Engineering program at IIT Kharagpur.

Follow Us

From Engineer to Theatre Enthusiast

4/9
From Engineer to Theatre Enthusiast

At IIT, Jitendra found his true calling not in engineering, but on stage. He joined the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society, where he met Biswapati Sarkar, who would later become the creative director at The Viral Fever (TVF). This connection would prove pivotal in Jitendra’s acting career.

 

Follow Us

Brief Stint in the Corporate World

5/9
Brief Stint in the Corporate World

After graduating, Jitendra landed a high-paying job at an MNC in Bengaluru. However, he soon realized that corporate life wasn’t for him.

 

Follow Us

The Leap of Faith

6/9
The Leap of Faith

He left his job to join TVF full-time, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Jitendra rose to prominence with TVF Pitchers and won hearts as “Jeetu Bhaiya” in Kota Factory.

But it was his portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat that catapulted him to nationwide fame.

Follow Us

Panchayat: A Turning Point

7/9
Panchayat: A Turning Point

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, Panchayat captured audiences with its simple, heartwarming storytelling. Jitendra’s performance struck a chord with viewers across generations, cementing his place in Indian OTT history.

Follow Us

Jitendra Kumar’s Net Worth and Earnings

8/9
Jitendra Kumar’s Net Worth and Earnings

According to Business Standard, Jitendra Kumar was the highest-paid actor in Panchayat Season 3, earning Rs 70,000 per episode, which totaled Rs 5.6 lakh for the season. As of now, his estimated net worth is Rs 7 crore.

 

Follow Us

Jitendra's Car Collection

9/9
Jitendra's Car Collection

Jitendra owns a lavish car collection, including:  Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d – Rs 88.18 lakh,  Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Rs 82.10 lakh Toyota Fortuner – Rs 48.43 lakh Mini Countryman – Rs 42 lakh

 

Follow Us
panchayatweb series panchayat 4Jitendra Kumarjitendra kumar panchayatjitendra kumar net worthjitendra kumar car collection
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN
camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK