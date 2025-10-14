Advertisement
NewsPhotosDiwali 2025 Celeb-Style Festive Wardrobe: Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria To Kiara Advani, Giorgia Andriani's Sassy Shimmering Sequins Saree Avatar - In Pics
photoDetails

Diwali 2025 Celeb-Style Festive Wardrobe: Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria To Kiara Advani, Giorgia Andriani's Sassy Shimmering Sequins Saree Avatar - In Pics

Diwali 2025 Celeb-Style Festive Wardrobe: To prep-up for the Diwali festival, you can take cue from Bollywood divas such as Kiara Advani, Giorgia Andriani, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon among others who looked glamourous in shimmering sarees

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Diwali 2025 Celeb-Style Festive Wardrobe

1/6
Diwali 2025 Celeb-Style Festive Wardrobe

Diwali 2025 Celeb Photos: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali which is being celebrated this year on October 20. Diwali is the day when Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with Goddess Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana. The festival of lights is widely celebrated across the nation and by Indians settled abroad. To prep-up for the Diwali festival, you can take cue from Bollywood divas such as Kiara Advani, Giorgia Andriani, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon among others who looked glamourous in shimmering sarees. Take a look here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Shimmering Saree Photo

2/6
Tara Sutaria's Shimmering Saree Photo

Tara Sutaria's silver holographic sequined saree looks radiating and the actress stuns in her desi look.

Kriti Sanon's Shimmering Saree

3/6
Kriti Sanon's Shimmering Saree

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in ivory and gold sequined saree that radiated old-school Bollywood elegance with a contemporary twist. 

Kiara Advani's Sequins Saree

4/6
Kiara Advani's Sequins Saree

Kiara Advani's sage green sequined saree that balanced elegance with just the right amount of shimmer. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Sequinned Saree Avatar

5/6
Janhvi Kapoor's Sequinned Saree Avatar

Janhvi Kapoor looked glamourous multicolored sequined saree is a show winner. The dress featured a stunning ombré effect that shifted from deep purples to emerald greens, creating a prismatic spectacle that was both edgy and elegant. 

Giorgia Andriani's Shimmering Saree

6/6
Giorgia Andriani's Shimmering Saree

Giorgia Andriani took the concept of shimmer to bold new heights in a metallic dark grey saree adorned with thousands of sequins that created a mesmerizing textured effect. 

Diwali 2025diwali photoDiwali 2025 wishesDiwali 2025 Celeb fashionDiwali 2025 celeb photosDiwali 2025 party ideasdiwali bashsequins sareeJanhvi KapoorTara SutariaKiara AdvaniGiorgia AndrianiBollywood actressesEntertainment
