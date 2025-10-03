Advertisement
Diwali 2025: Celebrity-Approved Festive Looks Worn By Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone & More For Your Festive Inspo - In Pics

Looking for style inspiration this festive season? From vibrant traditional wear to contemporary glam, Bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game to Diwali 2025 celebrations. Here’s a curated roundup of celeb-inspired looks that perfectly blend elegance, colour, and sparkle, ideal for your next festive outing.
Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha

Shahid Kapoor

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Bollywood celebrities are already setting major fashion goals with a mix of traditional elegance and contemporary flair. From intricate embroidery to bold colours and modern silhouettes, these celeb-inspired looks are perfect for anyone planning to dress to impress this festive season.

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonakshi Sinha dazzled in a traditional red suit adorned with intricate mirror work, adding a festive sparkle to her ensemble at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. The deep red shade was a bold choice, complementing her confident personality. With subtle makeup and statement earrings, Sonakshi finished her look with a sindoor. Sonakshi’s look was festive yet edgy.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor kept it classic and effortlessly stylish in a black kurta paired with matching straight-fit trousers. The all-black ensemble was elevated with subtle thread detailing and a sharp silhouette, making it a timeless pick for Diwali festivities.

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s Diwali look in this red Banarasi saree with intricate zari work is a celebration of traditional elegance. Styled with a simple yet elegant choker and matching earrings, she keeps the jewellery refined to let the saree shine. Her bold winged eyeliner and gajra-adorned hairstyle give the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the festive, classic charm of this outfit.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena stuns in a custom corded drape gown that blends contemporary style with traditional elements. The intricate draping adds elegance, making it a perfect pick for festive gatherings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi turned heads in a stunning royal blue saree featuring bold embroidery along the borders and pallu. The rich hue perfectly complemented her skin tone, while the intricate detailing added a touch of regal charm.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opted for a regal velvet saree in deep maroon with subtle embroidery. She complemented the look with bold makeup and sleek hair, exuding grace and power.

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked ethereal in a pastel pink saree. The soft hues and minimal accessories made for a fresh and elegant festive look.

