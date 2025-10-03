Diwali 2025: Celebrity-Approved Festive Looks Worn By Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone & More For Your Festive Inspo - In Pics

4 / 8

Deepika’s Diwali look in this red Banarasi saree with intricate zari work is a celebration of traditional elegance. Styled with a simple yet elegant choker and matching earrings, she keeps the jewellery refined to let the saree shine. Her bold winged eyeliner and gajra-adorned hairstyle give the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the festive, classic charm of this outfit.