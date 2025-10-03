Diwali 2025: Celebrity-Approved Festive Looks Worn By Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone & More For Your Festive Inspo - In Pics
As Diwali 2025 approaches, Bollywood celebrities are already setting major fashion goals with a mix of traditional elegance and contemporary flair. From intricate embroidery to bold colours and modern silhouettes, these celeb-inspired looks are perfect for anyone planning to dress to impress this festive season.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha dazzled in a traditional red suit adorned with intricate mirror work, adding a festive sparkle to her ensemble at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. The deep red shade was a bold choice, complementing her confident personality. With subtle makeup and statement earrings, Sonakshi finished her look with a sindoor. Sonakshi’s look was festive yet edgy.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor kept it classic and effortlessly stylish in a black kurta paired with matching straight-fit trousers. The all-black ensemble was elevated with subtle thread detailing and a sharp silhouette, making it a timeless pick for Diwali festivities.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika’s Diwali look in this red Banarasi saree with intricate zari work is a celebration of traditional elegance. Styled with a simple yet elegant choker and matching earrings, she keeps the jewellery refined to let the saree shine. Her bold winged eyeliner and gajra-adorned hairstyle give the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the festive, classic charm of this outfit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena stuns in a custom corded drape gown that blends contemporary style with traditional elements. The intricate draping adds elegance, making it a perfect pick for festive gatherings.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi turned heads in a stunning royal blue saree featuring bold embroidery along the borders and pallu. The rich hue perfectly complemented her skin tone, while the intricate detailing added a touch of regal charm.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra opted for a regal velvet saree in deep maroon with subtle embroidery. She complemented the look with bold makeup and sleek hair, exuding grace and power.
Alia Bhatt
Alia looked ethereal in a pastel pink saree. The soft hues and minimal accessories made for a fresh and elegant festive look.
