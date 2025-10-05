Advertisement
Diwali 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Amitabh Bachchan — Bollywood Celebrities Who Host The Most Lavish Diwali Parties

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have long been known for hosting grand Diwali parties at their Mumbai home, Jalsa. When they hosted in 2019 and 2022, the star-studded guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan, are known for hosting some of the most luxurious Diwali parties in Bollywood. The couple is loved for their warmth and hospitality, welcoming big names like Karan Johar, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor at their iconic residence, Mannat.

 

The Kapoor Family

The Kapoor Family

The Kapoor family is also famous for throwing lavish Diwali parties. At the AK residence, celebrations are always star-studded, with Bollywood celebrities coming together to party in style.

 

Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, is well known for her hospitality and grand parties. In 2017, Arpita and her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted one of the biggest Diwali bashes of the year. The guest list included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Chunky Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

In 2023, Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, hosted a lavish Diwali party at their Mumbai residence. The glittering guest list featured Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Ace designer Manish Malhotra is known for his glamorous Diwali bashes that draw some of the biggest names in the industry. His parties are always high on style, sparkle, and star power.

 

Ektaa Kapoor

Ektaa Kapoor

Among all the star-studded Diwali parties, Ektaa Kapoor’s celebrations often stand out. Over the years, her Diwali bashes have become a Bollywood tradition. In 2024, her pre-Diwali celebration was one of the season’s most dazzling events, setting the tone for festivities across the industry.

