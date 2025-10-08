Advertisement
Diwali 2025 Horoscope: This Festival Of Lights Will Be Extra Lucky For THESE 5 Zodiac Signs

Diwali is knocking on our doors and as we prepare our homes for a sparkling festival, as astrologer shares her predictions on five zodiacs who will have a grand celebration.  

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Diwali: Predictions From Astrologer

Diwali: Predictions From Astrologer

Astrologer Saloni Choudhary picks five zodiac signs who, as per her astrological predictions, will have an extra special Diwali.

Aries

Aries

For Aries, this Diwali is all about celebration and recognition. The planetary positions suggest financial gains and professional success. Those in business or leadership roles may receive accolades or new opportunities for growth. Socially, Aries individuals will enjoy vibrant family gatherings and exciting social events. It's also an excellent time for Aries to invest or start a new venture, as luck and determination will work in their favor.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Taurus natives can expect a Diwali filled with emotional fulfillment and stability. Family bonds will strengthen, and relationships will flourish. Financially, there may be unexpected gains, especially through savings or long-term investments. Taurus individuals are advised to focus on self-care and personal well-being during this festive period. Decorating homes and hosting loved ones will bring them immense joy.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Gemini will experience a Diwali full of energy and optimism. The influence of Jupiter and Venus favors communication and creativity, making it a perfect time for networking, sharing ideas, or launching creative projects. Travel or social engagements may bring happiness and new connections. For those seeking romance, this Diwali can spark meaningful relationships. Financial matters look promising, with opportunities for additional income or bonuses.

 

Leo

Leo

Leos are set to enjoy a Diwali marked by recognition, prosperity, and happiness. Career growth and public acknowledgment are highlighted, making it a favorable time for promotions or successful completion of projects. Family life will be harmonious, and celebrations will be grand and joyful. Leos are encouraged to embrace generosity, as charitable acts during Diwali will bring karmic rewards and inner satisfaction.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, this Diwali brings adventure, joy, and personal growth. Planetary movements indicate travel opportunities, learning experiences, and social interactions that expand horizons. Financial stability and professional advancements are also on the cards, making it an ideal time to plan investments or start a new venture. Sagittarius individuals should embrace optimism and creativity, as this festive season holds the promise of memorable experiences and positive transformations.

