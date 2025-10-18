Diwali 2025: Kriti Sanon To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celeb-Approved Sarees To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe
From soft pastels to rich velvets and bold sequins, here are five actresses showing us how to slay saree season in style.
(All Images: Instagram)
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth channels quiet elegance in a peach saree adorned with delicate floral embroidery. Styled with silver jewellery, her look is perfect for intimate pujas or daytime festivities. It’s minimal, refined, and effortlessly graceful.
Alia Bhatt
Bright and beautiful, Alia Bhatt stuns in a sunshine-yellow saree with subtle detailing. Paired with a bold choker, her look proves that simplicity can be the ultimate statement. A perfect pick for traditional rituals or family gatherings.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor brings royal glam in a navy velvet saree with golden borders and heritage jewellery. Dramatic and luxurious, this one’s made for big Diwali soirées or wedding celebrations.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor strikes the perfect festive balance in a shimmering ivory saree paired with a sequined blouse, finished with statement earrings and a sparkly clutch.
Kriti Sanon
Bringing the drama, Kriti Sanon stuns in a hot pink sequined saree that’s equal parts glam and festive. Styled with bold earrings, it’s a vibrant pick for anyone looking to make a stylish statement this Diwali.
