Diwali 2025 OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Vampire Act In 'Thamma' To Arshad Warsi's 'Bhagwat Chapter 1', 7 Unmissable Films & Shows On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More
photoDetails

Diwali 2025 OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Vampire Act In 'Thamma' To Arshad Warsi's 'Bhagwat Chapter 1', 7 Unmissable Films & Shows On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More

From horror comedies to family dramas, check out this curated list of 8 entertaining films and shows you can watch in cinemas or Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
What To Watch On OTT/Cinemas For Diwali 2025

1/8
What To Watch On OTT/Cinemas For Diwali 2025

What To Watch On OTT/Cinemas For Diwali 2025: The Festival of Lights just around the corner, and we are ready to binge-watch over the long weekend. Just hit the OTT button or go out catching up on the cinemas - it’s officially time to enjoy! From horror comedies to family dramas, check out this curated list of 7 entertaining films and shows you can watch in cinemas or Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Thamma In Cinemas

2/8
Thamma In Cinemas

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.

Do You Wanna Partner on Prime Video

3/8
Do You Wanna Partner on Prime Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty light up the screen in this breezy comedy-drama about friendship, ambition, and breaking barriers. Playing two friends who set out to launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated world, their camaraderie and charm make Do You Wanna Partner an absolute riot.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat In Cinemas

4/8
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat In Cinemas

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Kitchen God on Pocket TV

5/8
Kitchen God on Pocket TV

‘Kitchen God’ is a reality show in a fictional series with a twist. Every contestant competes while wearing a mask, hiding their identity and providing only cryptic clues to the audience. The winner’s face is the only one revealed at the end, adding suspense and surprise to the culinary battle. 

Greater Kalesh On Netflix

6/8
Greater Kalesh On Netflix

Ahsaas Channa headlines Greater Kalesh, marking her Netflix film debut with this heartwarming family dramedy. The story revolves around a quirky family living in Bangalore, and how Diwali brings out both the chaos and love that bind them together. Greater Kalesh begins streaming on Netflix from 17th October.

Bhagwat Chapter 1 on ZEE5

7/8
Bhagwat Chapter 1 on ZEE5

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar star in Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, a gripping crime thriller revolving around a missing girl’s case. With two powerhouse performers in one frame, this Zee5 original is one to watch out for. Streaming begins 17th October.

Baaghi 4 On Prime Video

8/8
Baaghi 4 On Prime Video

After a successful theatrical run, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 is ready to make its digital debut on Prime Video from 17th October. Packed with intense stunts and emotional depth, the action entertainer is perfect for adrenaline junkies.

