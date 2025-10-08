Diwali 2025 Top Celeb Picks For Styling Inspo: Tamannaah Bhatia Hot Pink Lehenga-Choli to Alia Bhatt's Golden Saree Style & Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Desi Look - In Pics
Diwali 2025 Top Celeb Picks: To get your festive spirit right, let's dive into celeb-wardrobe and pick some of the best choices which you can recreate or take inspiration from
Diwali 2025 Top Celeb Picks For Styling Inspo
Diwali 2025 Celeb-Style Lehenga-Choli/Sarees: The festival of lights - Diwali is just around the corner and we can't wait to get the prep on. It is the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana and returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana. Diwali, or Deepawali symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. On this day, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped for well-being and prosperity for all. So, to get your festive spirit right, let's dive into celeb-wardrobe and pick some of the best choices which you can recreate or take inspiration from:
Tamannaah Bhatia's Sexy Lehenga Look
Tamannaah Bhatia's lehenga-choli style has always been on point. Be it her Diwali 2024's fushchia pink ruched art silk fabric lehenga with full sleeves blouse or her other festive outings in traditional wear - you can easily pick you favourite from her collection.
Kiara Advani's Festive Avatar
Kiara Advani's festive wardrobe is full of lehenga-choli, fusion wear and custom-made pre-stitched saree wear. You can pick your favourite one and get inspired by the new mommy's ethnic outings over the years.
Priyanka Chopra's Dazzling Diwali Look
The global desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an intricately-detailed tiered skirt and floral mirror top from Arpita Mehta for Diwali in 2021 and it caught attention of fans for its full festive vibe in floral pattern, giving an easy-breezy look. Also, how can we forget her stunning soft silk organza with multi-coloured floral designs with a sleeveless yellow blouse avatar for Lakshmi Puja at Diwali 2024.
Janhvi Kapoor's Silk Vibe
The Gen Z actress prayed at the Navratri puja celebrations held in Thrissur in 2023. She wore a lavender-pink tissue silk saree by Manish Malhotra with a gajra, diamond necklace and earrings. She attended the Navratri event organised by Kalyan Jewellers in the city. In another occasion, the actress stepped out for Param Sundari promotions wearing a custom made gold pavadai daavani (half-sari) by Manish Malhotra paired with temple-style jewellery and gajra tied back in her hairbun. This desi look does standout for its breathtaking details and vibe.
Alia Bhatt's Golden Look
Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with polki and emerald jewels for her Mehendi function. The lehenga in the shades of pink-red looked light, beautiful and flowy. Promoting sustainable fashion, she wore it again at Manish's Diwali party in 2024. She wore gold art silk saree decorated with gota-patti work in parallel lines on the palla and twinned with her daughter and husband Ranbir in the same hue last year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Anarkali Swag
Expect Aishwarya Rai to stun you in any outfit she picks but we have often seen her opting for gorgeous Anarkali and floor-length dresses for events and special occasions when skipping a saree. You can get your hands on the fabric and get the best of Ash's look recreated this Diwali.
