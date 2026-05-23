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NewsPhotosDrishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan - Meet the top earners of psychological crime thriller
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Drishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan - Meet the top earners of psychological crime thriller

Drishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan -  In this feature today, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the cast fee of Drishyam 3.

 

Updated:May 23, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget

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Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget

Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget: Pan India star Mohanlal's latest crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21 has managed to impress the audiences so far. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Looks like a positive word of mouth with surely increase the footfall over the weekend. In this feature today, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the cast fee of Drishyam 3.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Drishyam 3 budget

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Drishyam 3 budget

Drishyam 3 budget

According to News18 report, Drishyam 3 is made on a staggering budget of around Rs 100 crore, making it one of the costliest Malayalam films ever made. 

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Mohanlal's whopping fee

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Mohanlal's whopping fee

Mohanlal's whopping fee

According to report in TOI, Mohanlal is the highest-paid actor in the superhit Malayalam franchise with earning Rs 20 crore for the movie. He has reprised his role as Georgekutty in part 3. He reportedly got Rs 5-6 crore for the first part and Rs 10-12 crore for the second installment.

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Asha Sharath's fee

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Asha Sharath's fee

Asha Sharath's fee

Actress Asha Sharath, who plays Geeta Prabhakar, Varun’s mother, in the thriller franchise reportedly charged around Rs 1 crore for her role in Drishyam 3, as per Siasat.com.

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Siddique's Drishyam 3 fee

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Siddique's Drishyam 3 fee

Siddique's Drishyam 3 fee 

Renowned actor Siddique took home around Rs 60 lakh for his act in the thriller.

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Meena's Drishyam 3 fee

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Meena's Drishyam 3 fee

Meena's Drishyam 3 fee

Noted actress Meena, who plays Rani George in the film - Georgekutty’s wife has reportdedly charged around Rs 75 lakh for Drishyam 3. 

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Ansiba Hassan's salary

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Ansiba Hassan's salary

Ansiba Hassan's salary

Ansiba Hassan, who plays Georgekutty’s elder daughter Anju George, is also said to have received a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for the third installment. 

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Esther Anil

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Esther Anil

Esther Anil

Actor Esther Anil, who plays Georgekutty’s younger daughter Anumol is reportedly the lowest-paid actor in the movie, earning around Rs 25 lakh for her part.

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