Drishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan - Meet the top earners of psychological crime thriller
Drishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan - In this feature today, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the cast fee of Drishyam 3.
Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget
Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget: Pan India star Mohanlal's latest crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21 has managed to impress the audiences so far. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Looks like a positive word of mouth with surely increase the footfall over the weekend. In this feature today, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the cast fee of Drishyam 3.
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Drishyam 3 budget
Drishyam 3 budget
According to News18 report, Drishyam 3 is made on a staggering budget of around Rs 100 crore, making it one of the costliest Malayalam films ever made.
Mohanlal's whopping fee
Mohanlal's whopping fee
According to report in TOI, Mohanlal is the highest-paid actor in the superhit Malayalam franchise with earning Rs 20 crore for the movie. He has reprised his role as Georgekutty in part 3. He reportedly got Rs 5-6 crore for the first part and Rs 10-12 crore for the second installment.
Asha Sharath's fee
Asha Sharath's fee
Actress Asha Sharath, who plays Geeta Prabhakar, Varun’s mother, in the thriller franchise reportedly charged around Rs 1 crore for her role in Drishyam 3, as per Siasat.com.
Siddique's Drishyam 3 fee
Siddique's Drishyam 3 fee
Renowned actor Siddique took home around Rs 60 lakh for his act in the thriller.
Meena's Drishyam 3 fee
Meena's Drishyam 3 fee
Noted actress Meena, who plays Rani George in the film - Georgekutty’s wife has reportdedly charged around Rs 75 lakh for Drishyam 3.
Ansiba Hassan's salary
Ansiba Hassan's salary
Ansiba Hassan, who plays Georgekutty’s elder daughter Anju George, is also said to have received a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for the third installment.
Esther Anil
Esther Anil
Actor Esther Anil, who plays Georgekutty’s younger daughter Anumol is reportedly the lowest-paid actor in the movie, earning around Rs 25 lakh for her part.
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