Drishyam 3 cast full salary: Mohanlal, Meena to Ansiba Hassan - Meet the top earners of psychological crime thriller

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Drishyam 3 cast full salary, massive budget: Pan India star Mohanlal's latest crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on May 21 has managed to impress the audiences so far. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Looks like a positive word of mouth with surely increase the footfall over the weekend. In this feature today, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the cast fee of Drishyam 3.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)