Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood Movies That Bring Back The True Pujo Nostalgia
Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood Movies That Bring Back The True Pujo Nostalgia

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Devdas (2002)

Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas captured one of the grandest Durga Puja sequences in Indian cinema. The iconic Dola Re Dola song, set during Pujo festivities, has become a visual representation of the celebration on screen.

 

Vicky Donor (2012)

Vicky Donor (2012)

Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor brings Durga Puja into the backdrop of the film’s Delhi-Bengali household. The festival adds cultural warmth and authenticity to the story of Vicky and Ashima.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani highlighted Pujo with grandeur. The song Dhindhora Baje Re, set during Durga Puja, celebrated love, heritage, and family against the backdrop of the festival.

 

Lootera (2013)

Lootera (2013)

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera beautifully situates Durga Puja in Bengal’s zamindari culture. The film uses the festival’s setting to create an evocative mood, blending tradition with its poignant narrative.

